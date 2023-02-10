How to become someone people actually want to work for

This article is for the Professionals Only $5+GST/month for the first 3 months Access this article More info Already a professional? Log in

with a number of character statements about that manager. There were responses from working people across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, the Philippines and elsewhere. The findings showed four qualities of a good people manager: being trustworthy, creating a learning environment, being genuinely concerned for team members, and being consultative. 1. Become Trustworthy To be someone that people want to work for, one must first build trust, because trust is essential for initiating and maintaining social relationships at work. The long-term success of a team is built on trust. If managers can increase the amount of trust their teams have in them, the team will be much happier, more productive, and more willing to contribute ideas for improving things. A common misconception among new managers is that because they are now a manager, they have to have all the answers – that they have to be perfect. This is not possible and quickly leads to burnout. It is much better for a manager to say ‘I’m not sure, but I will find out’, than to give a quick answer that turns out to be wrong. Teams are always assessing their manager through their observable behaviour as well as their words. To be someone people want to work for, your daily interactions with the team must reveal who you are as a person behind the title. 2. Create a learning environment The managers people want to work for are able to foster a learning environment, where team members are not afraid to make mistakes and are focused, instead, on learning from them. Good people managers help create this environment by taking responsibility for their own actions and decisions. Most importantly, good people managers admit when they make a mistake. People want to work for someone who is down to earth and genuine. Similarly, the sharing of knowledge and the act of team members learning for one another are keys to a successful workplace. Publicly recognising the good ideas the team share is very useful for building this environment. The rewards don’t have to be expensive. They can be things like praise, gift cards and lunches. Sometimes they might be something larger, such as the opportunity to do a training course or support for a promotion. 3. Be concerned for people Good people managers strike an appropriate balance between the needs of individuals, the team and the organisation. They think about the needs of team members before their own needs, and are prepared to sacrifice their own comfort to help out where needed. The managers people want to work for are often described as selfless. This genuine concern enhances each team member’s job satisfaction, but it also enhances business performance because collaboration and innovation are the keys to creating value. Good people managers provide opportunities such as training, coaching and mentoring because they are interested in the professional growth of people, which increases the knowledge and skills of the whole team over time. 4. Be consultative Openness and good listening are important for good decision-making. Good people managers make decisions that consider the impact on the business, but they also involve the team in the decision-making process. Research shows that participation by team members in decisions leads to greater job satisfaction and feelings of trust. Leaders facilitate this by being as transparent as possible, explaining exactly how and why decisions are being made within the organisation. Good people managers can overcome difficulties by working with the team to find the best solutions when change is needed. These key areas are all within the control of a manager. These qualities can all be improved through practice. By being intentional about exhibiting these qualities, everyone can have the opportunity to become someone people want to work for. This story first appeared in the January 2023 issue of Inside FMCG Magazine.