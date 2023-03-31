Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Careers|Executive interviews

How Esprit CEO William Pak pivoted from the law to fashion

User Image
Anil Prabha
March 31, 20235 mins read
Esprit CEO William Pak is one of those lucky few who doesn’t need a lot of sleep. That comes in handy, given the enormous task of turning around the iconic fashion brand, which lost its way in recent years. Here’s a closer look at Pak’s career journey thus far.  Inside Retail: Tell me about your career journey. How did you get into the industry, what are some of the different roles you’ve held along the way? William Pak: I started my career as an attorney in the United States, first

Recommended by IR
VIDEO: Meet Rosewell, the latest sex toy brand at David Jones
Health & beauty
VIDEO: Meet Rosewell, the latest sex toy brand at David Jones
Retail appointments of the week
HR
Retail appointments of the week
When commerce meets compassion: Meet LVLY co-founder, Verity Tuck
Leadership
When commerce meets compassion: Meet LVLY co-founder, Verity Tuck
The truth about McDonald’s
Marketing
The truth about McDonald’s
Why Sans Drinks founder Irene Falcone is looking to franchising for growth
Openings & closings
Why Sans Drinks founder Irene Falcone is looking to franchising for growth
Author's latest articles
Alibaba’s restructuring: It’s all about agility and retaining synergies
Marketplace
Alibaba’s restructuring: It’s all about agility and retaining synergies
Inside Scoop : The story behind the homegrown Malaysian ice-cream brand 
Food & beverage
Inside Scoop : The story behind the homegrown Malaysian ice-cream brand 
“We play the long game”: How Starbucks aims to reach 9,000 stores in China
Store tech
“We play the long game”: How Starbucks aims to reach 9,000 stores in China
“We are expanding rapidly”: ShopBack Malaysia GM Eddy Han
Payments
“We are expanding rapidly”: ShopBack Malaysia GM Eddy Han
“A big opportunity”: Amazon betting big on palm-only payment tech
Store tech
“A big opportunity”: Amazon betting big on palm-only payment tech