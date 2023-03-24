Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Careers|Luxury

Ditch the ladder and climb the career jungle gym instead: Creed CEO

Creed CEO Sarah Rotheram
User Image
Anil Prabha
March 24, 20234 mins read
Sarah Rotheram leads British-French luxury perfume house, House Of Creed. Here, she shares her career journey, work hacks, and tips for switching off.  Inside Retail: Tell me about your career journey. How did you get into the industry, what are some of the different roles you’ve held along the way? Sarah Rotheram: Where do I start? I’ve enjoyed a 20-plus year career so far leading a number of European niche luxury brands in the beauty and fashion space, including Penhaligons, L’Artis

Recommended by IR
How WFH is set to expand athleisure wear boom
Sports & adventure
How WFH is set to expand athleisure wear boom
L’Occitane buys Australian skincare brand Grown Alchemist
Health & beauty
L’Occitane buys Australian skincare brand Grown Alchemist
Here’s why SA-based Sportitude won store design concept of the year
Store design
Here’s why SA-based Sportitude won store design concept of the year
Premier’s Covid-resistant strategy pays dividends
Financial
Premier’s Covid-resistant strategy pays dividends
Fashion rental is back: Designerex looks to raise funds as demand surges
Marketplace
Fashion rental is back: Designerex looks to raise funds as demand surges
Author's latest articles
How Watsons is raising the bar for beauty retail in Singapore 
Health & beauty
How Watsons is raising the bar for beauty retail in Singapore 
“Trust will remain paramount”: Ebay Australia MD David Ramadge
Marketplace
“Trust will remain paramount”: Ebay Australia MD David Ramadge
Why Shopee is optimistic about the long-term rise of e-commerce in SEA
Marketplace
Why Shopee is optimistic about the long-term rise of e-commerce in SEA
Nicobar, the mindful Indian brand that is on the cusp of global expansion
Furniture & homewares
Nicobar, the mindful Indian brand that is on the cusp of global expansion
Three senior retail leaders weigh in on the state of supply chains in 2023
Supply chain
Three senior retail leaders weigh in on the state of supply chains in 2023