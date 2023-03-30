Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Financial

Why Uniqlo and Burberry are increasing wages amid cost of living pressures

Retailers are being urged to increase staff wages.
Retailers are being urged to increase staff wages. (Source: Reuters )
User Image
Aron Lewin
March 31, 20235 mins read
There’s been much discussion about the wage-price spiral theory, which theoretically sees wages rise concurrently with prices, subsequently exacerbating inflationary pressures. In early March, the Reserve Bank of Australia increased the interest rate for a tenth consecutive period, to 3.6 per cent in order to control this cycle and curb inflation.  However, according to recent data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics in late February, the gap between wages and prices was at 4.5 per cen

Recommended by IR
VIDEO: Meet Rosewell, the latest sex toy brand at David Jones
Health & beauty
VIDEO: Meet Rosewell, the latest sex toy brand at David Jones
Retail appointments of the week
HR
Retail appointments of the week
Swiss watchmakers grapple with fallout of Russian crisis
Financial
Swiss watchmakers grapple with fallout of Russian crisis
Banksia Sustainability Award winners named
Sustainability
Banksia Sustainability Award winners named
When commerce meets compassion: Meet LVLY co-founder, Verity Tuck
Leadership
When commerce meets compassion: Meet LVLY co-founder, Verity Tuck
Author's latest articles
Retail appointments of the week
Appointments
Retail appointments of the week
How Quad Lock is growing through ambassadors, sponsorships and the F1
Sports & adventure
How Quad Lock is growing through ambassadors, sponsorships and the F1
Why Premier Investments is “well-placed” to meet economic pressures
Financial
Why Premier Investments is “well-placed” to meet economic pressures
How retailers are tackling textile waste as Aussies overconsume
Sustainability
How retailers are tackling textile waste as Aussies overconsume
From long hours to customer abuse, retail workers are at risk of burnout
HR
From long hours to customer abuse, retail workers are at risk of burnout