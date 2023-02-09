Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Department stores

Why Miniso’s Tyrone Li is optimistic about the brand’s future in India 

User Image
Anil Prabha
February 9, 20233 mins read
Back in August last year, lifestyle retailer Miniso celebrated the opening of its 200th store in India, which also coincided with its fifth anniversary of entering the Indian market. “2022 was a fast-growing year for Miniso. We celebrated our 200-store milestone last year and in December alone, we had around 10 openings in India. This year our India business grew around 80 per cent year-on-year,” Tyrone Li, Miniso’s head of India, told Inside Retail. Li is confident of even faster growth i

Recommended by IR
Officeworks acquires Brisbane-based enterprise to launch Circonomy
Sustainability
Officeworks acquires Brisbane-based enterprise to launch Circonomy
E-commerce teams: The unseen keys to success
Management
E-commerce teams: The unseen keys to success
VIDEO: Why the best leaders should ‘take a holiday’: MTB Direct’s Jen Geale
Leadership
VIDEO: Why the best leaders should ‘take a holiday’: MTB Direct’s Jen Geale
‘Emotional rollercoaster’: How Julie Mathers decided to leave Flora & Fauna
Pureplay
‘Emotional rollercoaster’: How Julie Mathers decided to leave Flora & Fauna
Kathmandu’s first-half sales improve as restrictions ease
Sports & adventure
Kathmandu’s first-half sales improve as restrictions ease
Author's latest articles
From Japan to the world: Inside VF Corp’s new Tokyo Design Collective
Fashion & accessories
From Japan to the world: Inside VF Corp’s new Tokyo Design Collective
“Asia Pacific is a huge market for us”: Venchi targets 100 stores in APAC
Openings & closings
“Asia Pacific is a huge market for us”: Venchi targets 100 stores in APAC
Is all media good media? Experts weigh in on fake Adidas press release 
Marketing
Is all media good media? Experts weigh in on fake Adidas press release 
Mukesh Valiram talks gamification and growth opportunities for MLB in Asia
Openings & closings
Mukesh Valiram talks gamification and growth opportunities for MLB in Asia
1FAME CEO James Hong talks NFTs, leadership milestones, and career goals
Software & systems
1FAME CEO James Hong talks NFTs, leadership milestones, and career goals