Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketing

Why JB Hi-Fi’s ‘homemade’ branding is a genius move

User Image
Martin Hopkins
February 7, 20233 mins read
If I had to sum JB Hi-Fi up in five points, I would say the following: $9.23 billion in sales 200 stores Australia’s seventh-strongest brand 7,000 team members Handwritten signs There’s seemingly an odd one out on that list. But it has helped JB Hi-Fi build a distinctive, highly successful and well-loved brand. Yep, it’s handwritten signs. At face value, handwritten signs feel like cost-cutting. A practice you’d expect to see at a market or bargain pop-up store to keep overheads low. For

Recommended by IR
Woolworths Group unveils new corporate logo and mantra
Marketing
Woolworths Group unveils new corporate logo and mantra
Opinion: Should you run a business before you run a country?
Leadership
Opinion: Should you run a business before you run a country?
What’s old is new again: The rise of rental
Furniture & homewares
What’s old is new again: The rise of rental
Temple & Webster record booming sales growth, active customers
Pureplay
Temple & Webster record booming sales growth, active customers
Affordable luxury: A look at Aldi’s London champagne bar
Openings & closings
Affordable luxury: A look at Aldi’s London champagne bar
Author's latest articles