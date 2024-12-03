BusinessSupermarkets

Why Bunnings, BWS and Aldi are masters of effective communication

bunnings warehouse external image blue sky and empty carpark
Bunnings’ ‘Lowest prices are just the beginning’ communicates its customer value proposition.
By Simon Porter
There are many elements that must come together to create great retail. Among the most crucial are not location, range, sales, store layouts, delivery, competitive prices, or even engaging staff. Instead, it’s how retailers package these components into a retail experience and effectively communicate these benefits to their audience. Great communications are the secret sauce for retailers. Elevating the good, to great to iconic. A retailer’s retail communications framework is as important an

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay