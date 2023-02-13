Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Sustainability

Why a concept store in Hong Kong is educating consumers about textile waste

User Image
Anil Prabha
February 13, 20233 mins read
Fabrica X, the experiential concept store launched last year by The Mills Fabrica in Hong Kong, has kicked off a new campaign celebrating innovation in biomaterials.  Biomaterials are new materials made from organic waste, such as alternative leathers derived from coffee waste and footwear made from wood. The campaign is in line with Fabrica X’s mission to explore different aspects of sustainability through a combination of retail, education and experiences.  According to Textile Exc

Recommended by IR
Vida Glow partners with Heinemann for Sydney Airport pop-up
Openings & closings
Vida Glow partners with Heinemann for Sydney Airport pop-up
Child’s play: Inside Toys ‘R’ Us’ expansion strategy
Omnichannel
Child’s play: Inside Toys ‘R’ Us’ expansion strategy
Man and the machine: Deus ex Machina revs up for the future
Sports & adventure
Man and the machine: Deus ex Machina revs up for the future
In relief for retailers, Vietnam won’t close factories amid Covid surge
Supply chain
In relief for retailers, Vietnam won’t close factories amid Covid surge
JB Hi-Fi CEO Terry Smart talks growth through Covid, workplace culture
Omnichannel
JB Hi-Fi CEO Terry Smart talks growth through Covid, workplace culture
Author's latest articles
Strong competition: What went wrong for China’s JD in Thailand, Indonesia
Sports & adventure
Strong competition: What went wrong for China’s JD in Thailand, Indonesia
Why Miniso’s Tyrone Li is optimistic about the brand’s future in India 
Department stores
Why Miniso’s Tyrone Li is optimistic about the brand’s future in India 
From Japan to the world: Inside VF Corp’s new Tokyo Design Collective
Fashion & accessories
From Japan to the world: Inside VF Corp’s new Tokyo Design Collective
“Asia Pacific is a huge market for us”: Venchi targets 100 stores in APAC
Openings & closings
“Asia Pacific is a huge market for us”: Venchi targets 100 stores in APAC
Is all media good media? Experts weigh in on fake Adidas press release 
Marketing
Is all media good media? Experts weigh in on fake Adidas press release 