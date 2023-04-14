Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Software & systems

Who says the metaverse is dead? Singapore’s Capitaland bets big on it 

User Image
Anil Prabha
April 14, 20234 mins read
Singapore’s Capitaland recently had its second annual metaverse event, CapitaVerse, a 24-hour experiential party in Decentraland on 5 April. It featured live performances, interactive art and fashion showcases, as well as over SG$120,000 worth of prizes up for grabs. Taken to a dreamlike venue in the skies, visitors to CapitaVerse were treated to entertaining performances by singer-songwriter Annette Lee and resident Zouk DJs, as well as engaged with interactive art and fashion showcases. Loca

Recommended by IR
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
Shopping centres & malls
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
How different consumers really perceive AR
Software & systems
How different consumers really perceive AR
Hell jumps the Tasman to Australia
Openings & closings
Hell jumps the Tasman to Australia
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
Sustainability
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
BNPL firm Pay It Later faces wind-up order, as SMEs claim bills unpaid
Legal
BNPL firm Pay It Later faces wind-up order, as SMEs claim bills unpaid
Author's latest articles
Apple is just the beginning: Why global brands are flocking to India
Luxury
Apple is just the beginning: Why global brands are flocking to India
“Time is of the essence”: How the Ikea Foundation responds to emergencies
Furniture & homewares
“Time is of the essence”: How the Ikea Foundation responds to emergencies
Walmart unveils digital revamp amidst battle for supremacy with Amazon
Software & systems
Walmart unveils digital revamp amidst battle for supremacy with Amazon
Why these experts believe the metaverse is still relevant for retail 
Software & systems
Why these experts believe the metaverse is still relevant for retail 
What retailers need to know about consumer spending this Ramadan
Marketing
What retailers need to know about consumer spending this Ramadan