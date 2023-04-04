Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketing

What retailers need to know about consumer spending this Ramadan

User Image
Anil Prabha
April 4, 20233 mins read
The holy month of Ramadan is always a busy time for retail. After a month of fasting from 23 March to 21 April,  Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast, will be celebrated for around two days, and will most likely lead to an increase in retail sales.  Based on last year’s spending data, marketers need to start focusing on online sales in 2023, according to Taranjeet Singh, managing director of South APAC for Criteo, a commerce media company.. “Looking back at last year’s retail d

Recommended by IR
Why human experience should be at the heart of retail tech
Store tech
Why human experience should be at the heart of retail tech
Liquor Marketing Group to rebrand 21 retail outlets for Australian Venue Co
Marketing
Liquor Marketing Group to rebrand 21 retail outlets for Australian Venue Co
Catch boss to depart as Wesfarmers restructures digital arm
Marketplace
Catch boss to depart as Wesfarmers restructures digital arm
Kickstarter-funded fashion label creates 100 per cent recycled puffer coat
Sustainability
Kickstarter-funded fashion label creates 100 per cent recycled puffer coat
The rise of Sheike: From Sydney market stall to style authority
Financial
The rise of Sheike: From Sydney market stall to style authority
Author's latest articles
How Twomorrow Jewellery is turning “imperfect” diamonds into must-haves
Luxury
How Twomorrow Jewellery is turning “imperfect” diamonds into must-haves
How Esprit CEO William Pak pivoted from the law to fashion
Executive interviews
How Esprit CEO William Pak pivoted from the law to fashion
Alibaba’s restructuring: It’s all about agility and retaining synergies
Marketplace
Alibaba’s restructuring: It’s all about agility and retaining synergies
Inside Scoop : The story behind the homegrown Malaysian ice-cream brand 
Food & beverage
Inside Scoop : The story behind the homegrown Malaysian ice-cream brand 
“We play the long game”: How Starbucks aims to reach 9,000 stores in China
Store tech
“We play the long game”: How Starbucks aims to reach 9,000 stores in China