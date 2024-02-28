What it takes to build the most sustainable shopping centre in New Zealand

away from landfill. Moreover, Bayfair’s water-conservation efforts, commitment to energy efficiency and cultural inclusivity initiatives solidified its four-star status, positioning the shopping centre as a sustainability leader. Centre manager Steve Ellingford told Inside Retail, “The sustainable journey is just that – a journey. What may not be achievable today, could be tomorrow. You need a clear strategy that has a long-term view.” While Bayfair Shopping Centre continues its own sustainability journey, it’s hoping to inspire other businesses with its green initiatives. “The initial barrier of getting started can often be overwhelming… You do not need to take a giant leap, small changes make a big difference over time,” said Ellingford. Motivating stakeholders Ellingford disclosed that the biggest challenge with taking on a project of this magnitude is building and maintaining the right culture across all of the stakeholders that are required to make long-term change. Maybe the most complex set of stakeholders to get on board and brief with the sustainable initiative were Bayfair’s retailers and renters. “Retailer communications are issued that cover process changes, recyclable product data as well as handy hints,” said Ellingford. “A few examples from this year include, sharing the ESG strategy and objectives, then reporting back to the retailers monthly on progress and after-hours lighting audits for the centre and tenancy lighting as part of our continuous commissioning strategy.” Bayfair Shopping Centre’s four-star green rating is dependent on its ongoing sustainable practices which require consistent oversight. “The education process has been ongoing, from independent waste audits, individual tenant follow-ups and support to improve processes,” Ellingford explained. “We have guidelines around tenancy fit-outs and de-fits that will improve performance and reduce waste at the end of life,” he added. Beyond the retailer’s compliance, Bayfair Shopping Centre had to invest significantly upfront in technologies and infrastructure, including energy-efficient lighting and water-saving systems. “These investments can be seen as a barrier, however in the long term there are lots of gains to be made with a clear strategy, strong culture and using a continual commission approach to systems and processes,” said Ellingford. Inclusive sustainability Bayfair Shopping Centre takes an inclusive approach to sustainability that prioritises accessibility for all members of its community. According to New Zealand’s Ministry of Social Development, close to 25 per cent, one in four, of the state’s population have access needs. Based on both qualitative and anecdotal data from years of accessibility work, as well as feedback from sensory activities, Bayfair concluded that there was a need for inclusive initiatives, including a quiet room. The quiet room was developed with guidance from Autism New Zealand specifically for people who can become easily overwhelmed in bright and busy environments and people who experience anxiety, have panic attacks or are temporarily feeling unwell. “For many people with sensory processing and autism spectrum disorders, background music and bright lighting can make for an extremely unsettling experience,” said Ellingford. “The quiet room is designed to combat this, eliminating the chaos and sensory overload that may usually overwhelm those with these disorders and giving them a safe place to escape in a shopping centre environment,” he added. Another inclusive measure Bayfair added to its sustainability practices is dog parking – a shaded spot with fresh water and mats where visitors who walk to the centre can safely tie up their dogs while they shop. “After seeing dogs left tied to benches, posts and other immobile points – and even stationed in hot cars – while their owners visit the centre, the management team made a move thus far unprecedented in New Zealand by installing dog parking,” said Ellingford. For Bayfair Shopping Centre, dog parking is part of its accessibility framework which gives dogs access to water, shade and rest. Moreover, the dog parking encourages visitors to walk to the centre. Leading change While Bayfair Shopping Centre is pleased to hold the title of ‘New Zealand’s most sustainable shopping centre’, it is most proud to be a leader for effective change. “We are proud to be a role model for business leaders, community groups, tertiary institutions, and schools, advising others on how they can reduce their carbon footprint,” said Ellingford. It’s Bayfair Shopping Centre’s long-term goal to create a culture where the sustainable habits and practices at the centre will trickle down into the homes of its community members. “Our vision is to empower, educate and change the behaviour of stakeholders, each of which are at different stages of their sustainability journeys, thereby making sustainable practices the norm,” stated Ellingford. The team at Bayfair Shopping Centre regularly shares how these environmental changes have enhanced the business as a way of encouraging others to introduce sustainable initiatives. “The initiatives have increased community engagement, grown the bottom line, lifted the Centre’s profile and enhanced the business’ brand,” said Ellingford. The team is passionate about its mission to prove that sustainability is something all New Zealand businesses, and businesses abroad, can and should prioritise. “Get started by taking action,” Ellingford said. “We have found sharing success helps create momentum.”