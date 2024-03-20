What brands can learn from the Béis Wash marketing strategy

the market for add-on products and services, from specialised brushes and cleaning products for status water bottles to covers to protect fancy luggage from scuffs and scratches, The chic Béis Wash pop-up on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles last month is a polished example of how this looks. Aesthetic luggage for everyone on-the-go wear American on-the-go brand Béis was founded by actor and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell in 2018 to fill a gap in the luggage market for functional travel products that were chic, and affordable. Béis has now surpassed US$200 million in revenue and in a keynote session at the annual NRF retail conference in January, Harley Finkelstein, Shopify president, said, “Much like the hold, the 2010s drama series that launched Mitchell’s acting career, Pretty Little Liars had on the teens to mid-30s female demographic, Béis has created a ‘vice-like grip on the consumer.’” Of the 300 million products sold on Shopify in a single weekend, the Béis Weekender bag was one of the top products sold via Sopify in a single weekend of the 300 million products sold on the platform. However, dirt doesn’t discriminate and much like an affordable sedan, even a Rolls Royce needs washing. The same factor that attracted many consumers to Béis, and its point of differentiation from other luggage brands, namely its minimalist design in monochromatic tones, led some customers to complain that the product looked dirty after use. In response to this feedback, the brand launched Béis Wash, a carwash-themed pop-up on Melrose Avenue in the LA hotspot of West Hollywood, where customers could bring their used Béis Roller and Weekender bags for a complimentary ‘wash and shine’. In addition to this, patrons could buy special merch and shop exclusive bundles, and the pop-up served as an educational tool. Partnering with popular brands Scrub Daddy and Branch Basics provided ample opportunity for cross-promotion and showed visitors how easy it is to restore their Béis products to look brand new. Finkelstein highlighted that Béis was continuing to disrupt itself and an example of this is through the company’s Béis Wash, which was born from the customer distress over social media that the products would scuff and become dirty after a single trip to the airport. When asked how she knew what the consumer wanted, founder and chief brand officer of Béis, Shay Mitchell said that “Intuition backed by knowledge,” was her crystal ball. “I get stuff from consumers, from Shopify … and at the end of the day, I myself am a consumer. I know what I want. The team and I ask each other, what would make it easier when I leave the house?” Mitchell added. Working at the Béis Wash The photo-worthy aesthetic of the West Hollywood pop-up went viral receiving tens of thousands of tags, further generating more PR and one the brand used to showcase a teaser of future collections. For Phoebe Netto, managing director of Pure Public Relations, this speaks to the new type of retail consumer that is changing how brands show up in the marketplace. “Brand fans are one level above a regular customer. They’re fiercely loyal, treat new product launches with the same level of excitement as a new album launch, and will defend your brand at every turn,” she told Inside Retail. “Admittedly, this extreme level of brand fandom is rare, and not every retailer can pull it off. But for those who can, a whole new world of customer experiences awaits them.” Netto added that consumers and brand fans need to be emboldened by brands, “Showing that their opinion matters to you – not just because it serves you well to show you are popular, but because you want to please them.” “To win true brand fans, brands must learn how to enter their customer’s world in an authentic and meaningful way. Let your audience know that you are not only listening to them, but adjusting your business based on their wants and needs,” Netto said. “Show that you care about their lived experience, both with your brand and in their wider lives. Focus all your efforts on solving your audience’s problems and creating products that can help them live and feel better,” Netto finished. The Sneaker Laundry Take The Sneaker Laundry, for example. Founded in 2017 by Eugene Cheng and Chase Maccini, it caters to consumers who want to keep their much-loved kicks clean. Globally, the sneaker market is projected to have a revenue of US$80.19 billion in 2024, which leaves a lot of room for ventures centred around sneaker care to thrive. Reflective of growing consumer concerns for the environment and sustainability in Australia, the sneaker market has seen a surge in demand for sustainable and ethically-made sneakers. In addition to this, extending the life of products has become a priority for consumers while at the same time, ensuring they don’t compromise on the aesthetics of their footwear. This is precisely why retailers like The Sneaker Laundry have carved out a place in the market. The Melbourne-based business now has two retail locations in Sydney, a pop-up concept in Lebanon, and drop-off locations in Doha and Riyadh, in addition to its original Melbourne CBD store, where customers can drop off sneakers to be professionally cleaned. Customers can also opt for a mail-in sneaker cleaning service, and purchase The Sneaker Laundry’sline of sneaker-cleaning products on its website or through the brand’s retail partners. Chen credits the business’ success to being first to market, with the ability to respond quickly to trends. “This has allowed us to be market leaders by innovating out of passion and sheer need for the products that we release. As a business owner, you must be relentless at finding ways to improve your products and your business. Whilst celebrating the small wins, you also need to never be comfortable in the pursuit of perfecting your product and service,” he said. Maccini sees the business as fitting into a very rare category of retail service providers. “To gain the confidence of our customers, when I see or experience someone who can’t understand why their heavily worn shoes do not look brand new after a clean, I see it as an opportunity to gently educate and never intimidate,” he said. He credits solid recommendations and expert knowledge as a big contributing factor towards the growth of Sneaker Laundry’s brick-and-mortar locations. “The education side of things to our customers, I do believe is a major contributing factor to our success,” Maccini said.