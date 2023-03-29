Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Store tech

“We play the long game”: How Starbucks aims to reach 9,000 stores in China

User Image
Anil Prabha
March 29, 20233 mins read
Since launching in China over 20 years ago, Starbucks has built up a network of more than 6,000 stores. Now, it’s looking to reach 9,000 locations by 2025 through its focus on innovation, customer-centricity and agility. The coffee chain recently launched Starbucks Curbside, enabling customers to place their orders online and pick them up without having to get out of their cars.  According to Judy Zhang, vice president of digital ventures at Starbucks China, the service is based on human-cent

Recommended by IR
Sheike to enter South Australia in major bricks-and-mortar push
Openings & closings
Sheike to enter South Australia in major bricks-and-mortar push
Listen up, first-time managers: Here’s what you probably don’t know yet
Leadership
Listen up, first-time managers: Here’s what you probably don’t know yet
Telstra names new CEO
HR
Telstra names new CEO
Ritchies Supa IGA trials automated refill stations
Sustainability
Ritchies Supa IGA trials automated refill stations
Cult Queensland gelato chain Happy Pops slowly spreading its footprint
Openings & closings
Cult Queensland gelato chain Happy Pops slowly spreading its footprint
Author's latest articles
“We are expanding rapidly”: ShopBack Malaysia GM Eddy Han
Payments
“We are expanding rapidly”: ShopBack Malaysia GM Eddy Han
“A big opportunity”: Amazon betting big on palm-only payment tech
Store tech
“A big opportunity”: Amazon betting big on palm-only payment tech
Ditch the ladder and climb the career jungle gym instead: Creed CEO
Luxury
Ditch the ladder and climb the career jungle gym instead: Creed CEO
How Watsons is raising the bar for beauty retail in Singapore 
Health & beauty
How Watsons is raising the bar for beauty retail in Singapore 
“Trust will remain paramount”: Ebay Australia MD David Ramadge
Marketplace
“Trust will remain paramount”: Ebay Australia MD David Ramadge