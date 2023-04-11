Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Software & systems

Walmart unveils digital revamp amidst battle for supremacy with Amazon

User Image
Anil Prabha
April 11, 20233 mins read
Walmart’s digital storefront has undergone a revamp, according to a recent post by the company’s executive vice president and chief e-commerce officer Tom Ward, which detailed hundreds of enhancements that had been made over the past year. These include refreshed holiday wish lists, a registry suite, auto care scheduling, virtual try-on, augmented reality, and virtual queuing. The homepage of the Walmart app has also been completely redesigned to have customer-centricity at its core. The pro

Recommended by IR
Easter 2022: Your state-by-state guide to retail trading rules
Latest
Easter 2022: Your state-by-state guide to retail trading rules
New store, new website, new vision: Here’s what’s next for Koskela
Management
New store, new website, new vision: Here’s what’s next for Koskela
‘The growth hasn’t slowed down’: Industry leaders talk future of retail
Omnichannel
‘The growth hasn’t slowed down’: Industry leaders talk future of retail
Bad debt blowout fuels massive Afterpay loss
Financial
Bad debt blowout fuels massive Afterpay loss
Can Japan’s Aeon become a global juggernaut?
Shopping centres & malls
Can Japan’s Aeon become a global juggernaut?
Author's latest articles
Why these experts believe the metaverse is still relevant for retail 
Software & systems
Why these experts believe the metaverse is still relevant for retail 
What retailers need to know about consumer spending this Ramadan
Marketing
What retailers need to know about consumer spending this Ramadan
How Twomorrow Jewellery is turning “imperfect” diamonds into must-haves
Luxury
How Twomorrow Jewellery is turning “imperfect” diamonds into must-haves
How Esprit CEO William Pak pivoted from the law to fashion
Executive interviews
How Esprit CEO William Pak pivoted from the law to fashion
Alibaba’s restructuring: It’s all about agility and retaining synergies
Marketplace
Alibaba’s restructuring: It’s all about agility and retaining synergies