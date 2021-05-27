Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Store design

This week in property news

Inside Retail
May 27, 20213 mins read
Melbourne Square development complete The first stage of the Melbourne Square lifestyle and luxury residential precinct is now complete, after four years in development. The $2.8 billion Southbank site includes 1054 luxury apartments, a Taylor Cullity Lethlean-designed public park, Victoria’s first double-storey Woolworths supermarket as well as a childcare centre. A selection of eateries are also positioned adjacent to Woolworths including Theo’s Fish Bar, Pizza Pantelleria, Espresso Bar, G
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
H&M talks online growth, sustainability and recovering from the pandemic
Omnichannel
H&M talks online growth, sustainability and recovering from the pandemic
Vicinity raising over $1 billion to respond to virus impact
Shopping centres & malls
Vicinity raising over $1 billion to respond to virus impact
Subscription sock company stepping up against textile waste
Sustainability
Subscription sock company stepping up against textile waste
Jigsaw UK exits Australia as pressures on fashion firms mount
International
Jigsaw UK exits Australia as pressures on fashion firms mount
Author's latest articles
Virtual masterclasses now available online
Marketing
Virtual masterclasses now available online
Thinking of a career in fashion? Think again
Leadership
Thinking of a career in fashion? Think again
Retailers show support for LGBTQI+ community during Mardi Gras
Stores
Retailers show support for LGBTQI+ community during Mardi Gras
Domino’s takes top prize in 2020 Retailer Awards
Stores
Domino’s takes top prize in 2020 Retailer Awards
Top 50 People in E-Commerce 2020 revealed
Professional
Top 50 People in E-Commerce 2020 revealed