Better than Botox? How The Skin Bar is tapping into a niche skincare trend

d growth rate of 24.1 per cent between 2024 to 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research. Leading players in the space include Silk Laser Australia, Australian Skin Clinics and Laser Clinics Australia, which have made injectables, such as filler and Botox, widely available on the high street and in shopping centres. Recently, the booming market has caught the eye of traditional retailers, such as Wesfarmers, whose Australian Pharmaceutical Industries, the owner of Priceline Pharmacy, acquired Silk Laser Australia for $180 million last year. Silk Laser Australia also owns Australian Skin Clinics. At the same time, the trend of non-toxic facial treatments is taking off, and The Skin Bar is riding this wave. Despite its first clinic opening only in 2020, it has plans to expand to 10 clinics across Australia by the end of 2024. Mission statements connect The Skin Bar is a new-age skin clinic that is driven by creating meaningful results for its clientele that will create a positive impact. “I had severe cystic acne for 10 years growing up as a teenager, which led to low self-confidence and it really affected my whole life,” shared Appel. Appel’s personal battle with acne fueled her obsession and in turn her career as an esthetician. “Suffering from acne, I went through the personal battle of trying to clear this using medications and spending thousands of dollars,” said Appel. “So for me, helping people with skin conditions is personal. I know how much it can affect your life and your confidence when your skin isn’t great and you’re not feeling confident.” Appel’s personal journey to heal her cystic acne with skin needling is what motivates her to share the efficacious treatment of skin needling. “Skin Needling is our biggest treatment that transformed my skin from having such bad texture and scarring to having almost a very clear complexion where I don’t have to wear makeup anymore. “One thing that I find extremely frustrating is that a lot of treatments out there promise to over-deliver on their results.” Below the surface Appel’s holistic and non-toxic approach to skin has earned The Skin Bar a reputation amongst consumers who are keen to spread the word about the benefits of injectable alternatives. “I think there’s been a lot of over-promising and under-delivering when it comes to skin treatments in the last 20 years,” stated Appel. “I don’t need to be lucrative with making money through injectables when we can focus on actually the core of the issue,” she added. Skin needling is medically proven to plump and tighten skin, minimise pore size, eliminate acne scarring and clear breakouts. Moreover, skin needling can replace injectables with its ability to plump and tighten skin, as well as reduce and prevent fine lines. The Skin Bar’s commitment to injectable alternatives and non-laser skin resurfacing has built a vocal community of clients who are seeking an alternative to botox and fillers. “We’ve never done any paid marketing so word of mouth seems to be the best way – local communities referring to friends. That’s the way that we’ve been able to grow,” said Appel. Creating a sanctuary For Appel, the staff and the physical design of The Skin Bar need to reflect her ethos around non-invasive skincare. “For me, it’s the most important,” she said. “We must align on core values and beliefs in our initial contact with hiring. We often will conduct training internally and extensively before our therapists are allowed to treat the client.” The Skin Bar’s olive-coloured doors and its green interior are deliberately distinctive and further serve to differentiate the business from other clinics and salons, which typically have stark white walls. The luxurious green interior has become a signature of sorts for The Skin Bar, creating a destination with its velvet upholstery, mosaic tiling, glass brick pillars and curved taps. “We want every customer to feel so relaxed, with the lights and the curated playlist so they feel like they can take their mask off and be their real self and become vulnerable in a positive way,” said Appel.