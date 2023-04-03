Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Sustainability

How Scoop Whole Foods is scaling plastic-free supermarkets into beauty

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Dean Blake
April 3, 20233 mins read
A decade ago, husband and wife Jeremy and Bettina Kirk launched the first Scoop Whole Foods supermarket in Mosman, Sydney. Now, the business has a presence across three continents – Australia, Europe and Asia – and is looking to beauty and digital to grow its footprint further. The Scoop model is deceptively simple: the business skips distributors and sources products straight from growers and producers, offering customers a food shopping experience that is free of plastic packaging. Shopper

Recommended by IR
VIDEO: Meet Rosewell, the latest sex toy brand at David Jones
Health & beauty
VIDEO: Meet Rosewell, the latest sex toy brand at David Jones
AMR Hair & Beauty opens Canberra superstore
Openings & closings
AMR Hair & Beauty opens Canberra superstore
MAC and Keith Haring Foundation launch cause-driven NFTs
Health & beauty
MAC and Keith Haring Foundation launch cause-driven NFTs
Up your grape game: Inside Dan Murphy’s focus on the wine lover
Omnichannel
Up your grape game: Inside Dan Murphy’s focus on the wine lover
Why human experience should be at the heart of retail tech
Store tech
Why human experience should be at the heart of retail tech
Author's latest articles
How Cadbury, Darrell Lea and Koko Black are changing the Easter recipe
Marketing
How Cadbury, Darrell Lea and Koko Black are changing the Easter recipe
Online-only Eucalyptus eyes growth on the store shelves
Omnichannel
Online-only Eucalyptus eyes growth on the store shelves
Why electronics retailers are tackling e-waste with refurbished goods
Sustainability
Why electronics retailers are tackling e-waste with refurbished goods
What is pretotyping and why is Domino’s Michael Gillespie a fan?
Management
What is pretotyping and why is Domino’s Michael Gillespie a fan?
Raising the bar: How Ethique is leading the way on plasticless hygiene
Sustainability
Raising the bar: How Ethique is leading the way on plasticless hygiene