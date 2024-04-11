BusinessStrategy

Two reports reveal ways to drive discretionary spend in a cost-of-living crisis

Consumers are cutting discretionary spending but there’s still hope for impulse purchases. Supplied.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Cost-of-living has gone from crunch to crisis and with this new economic reality has come new consumer behaviours. Industry analysts have identified purchase trends that will have short-term and long-term consequences for manufacturers, brands and retailers alike. New data reveals that 53 per cent of Australians do not expect their purchasing power to improve in 2024 – and many expect to reduce their discretionary purchases of beauty products by 46 per cent, clothing by 50 per cent, electronic

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now