BusinessMarketing

Olympic fever: A golden opportunity – if you’ve got cash to splash

Australia took home gold in the women’s 4x100m free relay in Paris. Source: Reuters
By Simon Porter
In our fragmented sporting environment, events such as the Olympics should be a unifying cultural event that knocks footy off the back pages and down the pecking order in retail. But strict licensing arrangements make it difficult for retailers and brands to play a meaningful role.  Thinking about tapping into Olympic fever? Make sure you know the rules. Use of the ‘Olympic properties’ is strictly forbidden and could land you in court.  Words and phrases like ‘Olympic games’, ‘Olympi

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay