Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Management

Myer CEO John King reveals the reasons behind its record first half

Myer CEO John King discusses the company's half year results. Image supplied
Myer CEO John King discusses the company’s half year results. Image supplied
User Image
Aron Lewin
March 9, 20234 mins read
Myer CEO John King told Inside Retail that the pace of growth has slowed slightly since the first half, amid rising interest rates and cost of living pressures. But he believes that the company’s impressive sales growth is set to continue as it emphasises the initiatives that underline its ‘Customer First Plan.’ They include the refurbishment of its store network, the rollout of its national distribution centre, and the relaunch of Country Road Group in July this year. For the 26 weeks to

Recommended by IR
Tony Barlow Fine Tailoring to open Perth store
Openings & closings
Tony Barlow Fine Tailoring to open Perth store
Explainer: Why is Amazon in a battle with Indian retail giant Reliance?
Marketplace
Explainer: Why is Amazon in a battle with Indian retail giant Reliance?
How gaming venue Fortress is levelling up the local esports scene
Customer
How gaming venue Fortress is levelling up the local esports scene
How retailers can support people and businesses affected by floods
Management
How retailers can support people and businesses affected by floods
Break the bias: Why great parental leave policies make business sense
HR
Break the bias: Why great parental leave policies make business sense
Author's latest articles
How three retailers are cultivating success in the plant and garden sector
Hardware
How three retailers are cultivating success in the plant and garden sector
Why luggage retailer July is full of optimism about the journey ahead
Travel retail
Why luggage retailer July is full of optimism about the journey ahead
From Snoop Dogg to DVF: How collabs help drive growth at Skechers
Fashion & accessories
From Snoop Dogg to DVF: How collabs help drive growth at Skechers
Shop from the car: US retail expert on the biggest tech, trends to watch
Store tech
Shop from the car: US retail expert on the biggest tech, trends to watch
How Nana Judy founder started a $30m streetwear brand at 19 years old
Fashion & accessories
How Nana Judy founder started a $30m streetwear brand at 19 years old