BusinessMobile commerce

The Iconic’s chief marketing officer on creating a campaign that turns heads

The Iconic prevails as the leading lifestyle and fashion platform for ANZ. Supplied: The Iconic.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
This week, The Iconic hard-launched a new brand campaign to serve as a reminder, to consumers and itself, that the online retail platform is far from finished with disrupting and innovating the Australian and New Zealand retail industry. The campaign entitled ‘Got You Looking’ created by Dentsu and Love Media is a master brand approach, maybe even a masterclass, in retail marketing featuring bold images and videos. Ben Coulson, chief creative officer at Dentsu Creative, said, “We invoked t

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now