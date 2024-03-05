BusinessMarketing

How retail left the Baby Boomer generation and its “silver economy” on the table

Image from Bassike’s Resort Uniform 2024 lookbook. Supplied: Bassike.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
It appears retail has left behind the Baby Boomer generation along with its disposable income and brand loyalty. Whether marketers are subconsciously ageist or they’ve gotten distracted riding the Millennial branding and Gen Z social media wave all the way to the bank is still up for debate. But in what marketers have described as the “silver economy”, brands are leaving a considerable amount of revenue on the table that could be brought in by the Baby Boomer generation. For Foula Kopanidi

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now