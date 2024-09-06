How Bugskin extended the life of Bonds’ campaign by up-cycling old billboards

Melbourne-based brand Bugskin has earned a name for itself in the Australian fashion industry by taking “billboards to bags”.For founder Nick Chin, sustainability, upcycling, and circularity are crucial to Bugskin’s mission – which is where its design solutions for discarded billboards come in.Bonds tapped Bugskin to design and produce a collection of limited-edition upcycled tote bags using the billboards from its ‘As Worn By Us’ campaign.The partnership between the two brands proved synergetic. Every piece designed by Bugskin was one-of-a-kind and Bond’s campaign captured Australians across the country at every year of life from ages 0 to 100.The collaboration helped Bonds to organically extend the life of its campaign while putting Bugskin on the national map. Inside Retail spoke to Chin to uncover Bugskin’s design process and what it takes to create a collection of bags that can never be replicated.IR: What is the origin story of Bugskin and how did you first come up with the concept of creating bags from billboards?Nick Chin: Bugskin’s origin story began in 2021 when I started creating bags from old Levi’s jeans I was sourcing from op shops around Melbourne. My initial goal was to use discarded materials to create new products. However, after six months, I noticed the designs were becoming quite similar.That’s when I stumbled upon the idea of using old billboards. I began collecting them, unravelling them and reimagining them as one-of-a-kind bags. The more I worked with this material, the more I realised its potential to create something special. The vibrant imagery and durability of the billboards offered a fresh canvas, allowing for unique designs that stood out.IR: How did you land on the brand name “Bugskin”?NC: We wanted something that would stick in people’s minds, but also reflect what the brand is all about. ‘Bug’ was a natural choice because it represents transformation – that cycle of life where something old becomes something new. It’s like how a caterpillar turns into a butterfly, and that feels really in line with what we’re doing at Bugskin, taking these discarded billboards and giving them a second life as bags. As for ‘skin’ that’s a bit of industry slang. In the billboard world, the material is often called a skin so it just made sense to combine the two. It felt unique but also true to the process – turning billboard skins into something fresh and functional.IR: Why are sustainability, upcycling and circularity important design pillars to yourself and Bugskin?NC: Sustainability, upcycling, and circularity are central to our mission. The fashion industry generates enormous waste, and while new brands bring creativity, they also add to the problem. Over 1.2 millionsqm of billboard material go to Australian landfills annually, and Bugskin is our solution to help reduce that waste. By repurposing billboards into unique, one-of-a-kind bags, we show that fashion can be both innovative and environmentally responsible, turning discarded materials into something beautiful and valuable.IR: Has the limited-edition nature of each bag helped or hindered the growth of Bugskin?NC: It’s definitely a double-edged sword. On one hand, the limited-edition nature of each bag means we can’t mass-produce our designs, which might slow down our growth. But on the other hand, that exclusivity is what makes Bugskin special. Each bag is truly one-of-a-kind, which means our customers are getting something personal and unique, almost like owning their own piece of art. This individuality has actually created a sense of community among our customers, with many starting their own collections of Bugskin bags. It adds a layer of connection between the brand and the people who support it because they know that no one else has exactly what they have. It’s a more intimate relationship with fashion, and while it might limit our production scale, it deepens the value of each piece we create.IR: How has Bugskin evolved since its initial launch?NC: Since Bugskin’s launch, we’ve evolved by collaborating with like-minded creatives and building partnerships that have taken us into new spaces. Working with larger Melbourne institutions like the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) and [outdoor advertising giant] Ooh Media has been a game-changer. These relationships allow us to source materials more consistently, freeing us up to focus on innovation and finding new ways to upcycle. A big milestone for us has been moving into a new studio in Collingwood. This space has given us the room to work with larger billboards and also build a proper workshop, which has been crucial for expanding our production capabilities. The move has allowed us to scale up while staying true to the core values of Bugskin.IR: How do you source billboards for your designs?NC: We source billboards from wherever we can. As mentioned earlier, we’ve built strong relationships with companies like NGV and Ooh Media, which give us a consistent flow of materials. But beyond that, we also get a lot of messages from smaller companies looking to donate their old billboards. Most of the time, these materials are just sitting in warehouses, collecting dust, so they’re happy to see them repurposed into something new and creative. It’s all about being resourceful and making connections to keep the materials in circulation.IR: How did the collaboration with Bonds come about? NC: The collaboration with Bonds came about in a really organic way. We were fortunate to be discovered by them through social media, which just goes to show the power of putting your work out there. When they reached out and explained their ‘As Worn By Us’ campaign, it was a no-brainer for us. We were honoured to be part of something that aligned with our values, and the opportunity to work with such an iconic Australian brand was really exciting. It felt like a great match creatively, and it gave us a chance to showcase how up-cycling can play a role in larger campaigns.IR: What do you usually look for in a brand collaboration and how does Bonds meet that criteria?NC: When we look for a brand collaboration, we focus on a few key aspects: a shared ethos, a complementary aesthetic, and a partnership that benefits both parties. It’s important to align with a brand that not only supports our sustainability goals but also brings something unique to the table.Bonds fit this criteria perfectly. Their commitment to quality and their innovative approach to sustainable fashion resonates deeply with our values. What truly stood out was their ‘As Worn By Us’ campaign. This initiative celebrates inclusiveness, uniqueness, and individuality – principles that are at the heart of Bugskin as well. The alignment between our styles and market presence created a collaboration that enhances both brands’ strengths, making it a natural fit that celebrates what we both stand for.IR: Did the process of designing for Bonds differ from Bugskin’s usual process?NC: Absolutely, but in a surprisingly refreshing way. Usually, when working on a collection, a significant part of the design process involves curating panels. It can be quite time-consuming. We sift through a variety of textures and colours, carefully mix and match them to create bags with a sense of balance, cohesion, and flair. Sometimes it feels like piecing together a visual puzzle, where every section tells a story.With Bonds, though, the billboards they provided were so well-composed and vibrant that the design process felt more intuitive. The imagery was bold and dynamic, making it much easier to curate striking bags without spending as much time hunting for that perfect combination. It was almost as if the billboards themselves did the heavy lifting, and we just had to guide them into their new form. That being said, each bag still retained its individuality, but the starting point was already incredibly strong. So, in a way, this project flowed more smoothly and naturally compared to our usual process.IR: Has partnering with a national brand like Bonds helped Bugskin scale its manufacturing operation at all?NC: In terms of scaling our manufacturing operation, the number of units involved wasn’t significantly larger than what we typically produce for a collection.Our team of manufacturers is well-equipped to handle our usual production volumes while maintaining the high quality we’re known for. So, while the partnership was a great boost for Bugskin, it didn’t push our manufacturing limits beyond what we’re accustomed to. It was a seamless integration into our existing operations.IR: Has this partnership with Bonds inspired any other dream collaborations?NC: The partnership with Bonds has certainly sparked a lot of inspiration for us. We have a running list of dream collaborations that we’re excited about, and this experience has only fuelled our enthusiasm. We’re always open to exploring new opportunities, provided the vision and values align with what we stand for. For us, It’s all about finding partnerships that share our commitment to creativity and sustainability. So, while Bonds has been a fantastic chapter, we’re eager to see where else our collaborations could take us, always with an eye toward aligning with brands that resonate with our ethos.