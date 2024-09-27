BusinessSustainability

How retailers can brace for the looming mandatory climate reporting

By Emma Peters
Over the next few years all retailers with a turnover of over $50 million will be expected to publish a ‘sustainability report’ and include a range of data about their carbon emissions and climate mitigation efforts.  This comes after the Federal Parliament passed a bill last week to introduce mandatory climate reporting in Australia, setting the agenda for one of the most significant new regulatory imposts across businesses in decades – and posing a particular challenge for retailers

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay