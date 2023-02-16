Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Supply chain

Major fashion brands tied to garment worker exploitation in Myanmar: report

User Image
Anil Prabha
February 16, 20233 mins read
Back in January, the UK’s Business and Human Rights Resource Centre (BHRRC) revealed that it had identified 198 cases of labour and human rights violations affecting at least 104,000 workers in Myanmar’s garment sector.  Many of the documented allegations occurred in factories linked to big fashion brands including Zara-owner Inditex, Bestseller, Primark and H&M. The most common allegations were reduced wages and wage theft (56 per cent), followed by unfair dismissal (44 per cent).&

Recommended by IR
Wesfarmers warns of more Covid disruption after first-half profit dives
Hardware
Wesfarmers warns of more Covid disruption after first-half profit dives
Victoria, NSW ease Covid restrictions impacting retailers
Legal
Victoria, NSW ease Covid restrictions impacting retailers
Covid closures eat into Hallenstein Glasson sales and profit
Financial
Covid closures eat into Hallenstein Glasson sales and profit
Catch sales growth stagnates in first half
Marketplace
Catch sales growth stagnates in first half
Still wondering what the metaverse is? Here’s what you need to know
Fashion & accessories
Still wondering what the metaverse is? Here’s what you need to know
Author's latest articles
How education platform World Mode aims to upskill retail workers in APAC
HR
How education platform World Mode aims to upskill retail workers in APAC
Why a concept store in Hong Kong is educating consumers about textile waste
Sustainability
Why a concept store in Hong Kong is educating consumers about textile waste
Strong competition: What went wrong for China’s JD in Thailand, Indonesia
Sports & adventure
Strong competition: What went wrong for China’s JD in Thailand, Indonesia
Why Miniso’s Tyrone Li is optimistic about the brand’s future in India 
Department stores
Why Miniso’s Tyrone Li is optimistic about the brand’s future in India 
From Japan to the world: Inside VF Corp’s new Tokyo Design Collective
Fashion & accessories
From Japan to the world: Inside VF Corp’s new Tokyo Design Collective