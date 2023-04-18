Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Management

Why it’s not enough to “put words on paper” when tackling sexual harassment

(Source: Bigstock)
User Image
Dean Blake
April 18, 20233 mins read
It’s long been known that management in the retail industry is disproportionately made up of men. Despite the fact that women make up a majority of the overall retail workforce (57 per cent), only 17 per cent of Australian retailers have a female CEO leading the way. A study recently released by University of Sydney Business School, Gendered disrespect and inequality in retail work highlighted this disparity, while also revealing startling statistics and anecdotes. The report found that nearl

Recommended by IR
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
Shopping centres & malls
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
How different consumers really perceive AR
Software & systems
How different consumers really perceive AR
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
Sustainability
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
BNPL firm Pay It Later faces wind-up order, as SMEs claim bills unpaid
Legal
BNPL firm Pay It Later faces wind-up order, as SMEs claim bills unpaid
‘It’s been a blast’: Feathers founder Margaret Porritt reflects on 50 years
Fashion & accessories
‘It’s been a blast’: Feathers founder Margaret Porritt reflects on 50 years
Author's latest articles
Why MilkRun’s collapse shows the “days of cheap capital are over”
Supply chain
Why MilkRun’s collapse shows the “days of cheap capital are over”
The power of brand: Unpacking L’Oreal’s $3.7 billion Aesop buy-up
Marketing
The power of brand: Unpacking L’Oreal’s $3.7 billion Aesop buy-up
Are barcodes the next big shift in retail tech?
Supply chain
Are barcodes the next big shift in retail tech?
Banish founder Lottie Dalziel on creating Sydney’s next sustainability hub
Sustainability
Banish founder Lottie Dalziel on creating Sydney’s next sustainability hub
“Waste is a design flaw”: Why Baiia swimwear is taking the world by storm
Fashion & accessories
“Waste is a design flaw”: Why Baiia swimwear is taking the world by storm