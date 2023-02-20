How two sisters are tapping into demand for unique jewellery in Apac 

This article is for the Professionals Only $5+GST/month for the first 3 months Access this article More info Already a professional? Log in

he multi-purpose role of D&A Jewellery’s new store. Daria Ginsburg, one of the co-founders of D&A Jewellery, along with her sister Anna, said that the company used to focus on online and showroom sales, but the new concept store takes things to a whole new level. “In collaboration with art galleries, we showcase jewellery as a form of art and feature works by local Singaporean artists. We have also prepared a fine jewellery collection that will allow customers to see and try all our signature designs,” she told Inside Retail. Spanning over 1,000 square feet, the flagship boutique is located on the third floor of Ion Orchard, and contains multiple experiential elements, from installations to eclectic furnishings and artworks from renowned artists. The digital factor The sisters launched their business online in 2020, and this actually helped them to ensure customers were satisfied with their offerings. Today, the company has a strong presence on Instagram and also sells products through luxury online marketplaces, such as 1stdibs. “While we do plan to continue growing our online presence, there is no comparison to the offline shopping experience where customers can see and try whatever they like,” Daria stressed. While there is still a preference for offline shopping in the APAC region, the duo have not noticed much of a difference between the demand for online and offline shopping in the Middle East and US. “We make our jewellery with love, passion, knowledge, and soul, and we love sharing it with customers no matter where they are. We especially enjoy working with customers here, as people are friendly and have a fondness for our brand. What could be better?,” she said. She noted that customers in the APAC region have a preference for one-of-a-kind items, unique stones, distinctive designs and bright colours, which is exactly what D&A Jewellery offers. The future D&A Jewellery is not currently focused on Gen Z and millennials, but Daria said that could change in the future. “We have a collection for the younger generation, however, as our jewellery often features costly gems, the collection is not as extensive. Going forward, we aim to create trendy, stylish jewellery that appeals to Gen Zs while still keeping affordability in mind,” she said. The company is all about unique styles that aim to be both common and uncommon, standing out from the rest. “We personally select unique gems from all over the world and use non-conventional techniques to craft one-of-a-kind pieces. Our focus on rare gems allows for their natural beauty to shine, with just a little help from our end,” she explained. The sky’s the limit Interestingly, Ginsburg said there has been a surge of demand for rare and uncommon gems, making it increasingly challenging to acquire them, thereby resulting in higher prices. “Despite this, we strived to maintain a range of affordable options, with beautiful pieces available from SG$3,000. That’s why recession can’t stop beautiful ladies from making their outfits even better with our jewellery,” she said. For Ginsburg, the greatest challenge is to keep improving the business every day. She and her sister have very ambitious plans, and the flagship store is just the beginning of the journey. “In the near future, we plan to showcase exquisite diamonds and continuously surprise our customers with rare gems in our jewellery each month. And of course, we hope to unveil our high jewellery collection in October,” she concluded. [END]