Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Luxury

How two sisters are tapping into demand for unique jewellery in Apac 

User Image
Anil Prabha
February 20, 20233 mins read
Just a few weeks after opening its first flagship store on Orchard Road in Singapore, D&A Jewellery launched a special exhibit of more than 100 vivid rare green emeralds from Colombia.  Running from 4-10 February, the exhibit included an astonishing 92.14 carat octagonal-shaped emerald, a pair of stunning pear-shaped emeralds totalling 88.39 carats, and a set of 15-piece emeralds totalling 175.31 carats. It was a must-see event for gemstone aficionados in Singapore, and is a sign of the mul

Recommended by IR
Transport Workers Union wins enforceable rates
Legal
Transport Workers Union wins enforceable rates
Step it up: Singaporean cult label Charles & Keith embraces sustainability
Store design
Step it up: Singaporean cult label Charles & Keith embraces sustainability
Super Retail Group delivers strong first-half sales, online growth
Super Retail Group
Super Retail Group delivers strong first-half sales, online growth
Target Australia’s new plan to appeal to everyday mums and dads
Marketing
Target Australia’s new plan to appeal to everyday mums and dads
VIDEO: ‘This problem can’t be solved by one person’: Upparel’s Michael Elias
Sustainability
VIDEO: ‘This problem can’t be solved by one person’: Upparel’s Michael Elias
Author's latest articles
Behind the rise of ultra-prestige products in Asia’s travel retail market
Travel retail
Behind the rise of ultra-prestige products in Asia’s travel retail market
How Havaianas’ Robert Esser built a career bringing global brands to Asia
Sports & adventure
How Havaianas’ Robert Esser built a career bringing global brands to Asia
Major fashion brands tied to garment worker exploitation in Myanmar: report
Supply chain
Major fashion brands tied to garment worker exploitation in Myanmar: report
How education platform World Mode aims to upskill retail workers in APAC
HR
How education platform World Mode aims to upskill retail workers in APAC
Why a concept store in Hong Kong is educating consumers about textile waste
Sustainability
Why a concept store in Hong Kong is educating consumers about textile waste