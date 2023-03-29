How to get better at saying ‘no’ at work and why it matters

not find the balance that works for you. An essential part of avoiding burnout and having the career you want is learning how and when to say ‘no’ successfully. A crucial part of this is being ready and willing to deliver your ‘no’ with courage, compassion and conviction. Know your ‘no’ Acclaimed author Paulo Coelho said: “When you say ‘yes’ to others, make sure you are not saying ‘no’ to yourself”. Knowing when you want to say ‘no’ establishes boundaries, clarifies what matters to you and helps you prioritise. For example, in the context of a negotiation, it helps outline what’s open to discussion and up for negotiation. When you know your counterpart’s ‘no’, you are better aware of where they are willing to compromise and, likewise, for them, your areas of optionality. Challenge your reasoning We say ‘yes’ to things, often reluctantly, because it’s easier than explaining why we don’t want to do something, or because we don’t want to hurt someone’s feelings or have a difficult conversation. So, when you are wondering how to respond, start by asking yourself ‘why not?’. Investigating what a potential ‘yes’ involves helps you clarify your reasoning. It can help you determine the right thing to do for you, for others involved, and for the organisation (if it’s a business-based decision). With those perspectives in hand, you gain confidence that your ‘no’ isn’t a reaction you’ll regret later but a well-reasoned response. Communicate specifically Be clear in your communication. Just saying ‘no’ and nothing else can be interpreted as rude or disinterested. Instead, express your statement positively and explicitly. I recently got a no to a request I made. The response went like this: “My general philosophy in life is to have a big ‘yes’ inside regarding my purpose and goals so that you know what you want to do. That makes it easier to say no to things that don’t fit with that. So I’m going to say no, not for any reason other than it would take time away from things that I prefer to dedicate my limited spare time to.” This response was good for three reasons:– The reason for the decline was unambiguous– The tone was correct; there was no need to apologise– It was fast – I got the ‘no’ within an hour of my making the request To communicate effectively, the content of the message matters, but so does how it is delivered. The message gets lost if you are too wordy, wishy-washy and confusing: You want to stand in your conviction and back yourself by delivering the message with resolve and compassion for other people’s needs. Value relationships Be genuine in your response and make sure you are open to hearing the other person’s point of view. They have the right to express disappointment or discontent about the fact you have said ‘no’ to something they want. Listen to them and ensure they feel heard. Be fast with your ‘no’. If you delay it can make the situation harder for the other person as they have less time to find an alternate course. Don’t ruminate Lastly, don’t ruminate over the decision. Once you’ve said ‘no’, be comfortable with your decision and move on. Remember, a successful career is a long term game, which means it’s crucial to back yourself and your needs, and saying ‘no’ is a vital part of that.