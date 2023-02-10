How This is Not a Toy Store is bringing the art toy movement to Australia

This article is for the Professionals Only $5+GST/month for the first 3 months Access this article More info Already a professional? Log in

Not A Toy Scene, has developed from about four shows in 2019 – with the first show featuring about four artists – to a shopfront representing over 60 artists. The founders recently moved their store from a location in the Melbourne CBD to a bigger space on Lygon Street in East Brunswick, after receiving a Vacant Shop Grant from the Merri-Bek City Council. This Is Not A Toy Store now features a loft-style gallery space to present and exhibit the works by local artists that are taken on commission. It ran about 17 shows over the last 12 months and, with a bigger shop and gallery space, the directors are looking to expand this offering. Croft-Cusworth told Inside Retail that the artists commissioned by This Is Not A Toy Store must be Australian, Australia-based or have a homegrown element, and their work has to have something to do with toys. The store is also branching into zines, comics and other pop-culture themes that are connected to toys. He said that the art toy movement has grown in recognition and popularity across Southeast Asia, the US and Europe in particular, but hasn’t received the same level of traction in Australia. As such, the trio identified an opportunity to build and grow this community in Melbourne, which is widely regarded as Australia’s cultural heart. “The younger generation are more into gaming, comics and youth culture. Toys as art is the next stepping stone,” Croft-Cusworth told Inside Retail. “Especially [for] people who are interested in art, they need that outlet. Buying paintings and things just to hang on the wall isn’t enough anymore, because our generation is different to previous generations. “Art evolves, and toys are part of that evolution.” Representing street culture This is Not A Toy Store is looking to expand further into other areas, such as toy-focused workshops. Hosted in store and in other environments – such as schools and community spaces – the workshops will cover topics and art practices such as silicone mould making, resin casting, painting and airbrushing. It is also focused on developing its online offering. Dinsdale explained that the group was previously cramming its shows and products into its CBD store, and held workshops in the alleyway out the back when there wasn’t available space. However, the latter was weather dependent, and presented other challenges. This is Not a Toy Store now has a dedicated workshop space at the back. And, when the concept began, its shows were primarily attended by enthusiasts who were already a part of the community. However, following the opening of its first store, Croft-Cusworth noted that the audience became broader, with tourists particularly interested in the concept. “People would come to Melbourne and want to bring something [like a trinket] home that wasn’t a tram, koala or a kangaroo,” Croft-Cusworth said. “We have very affordable art that represents artists from across Australia [as well as] Melbourne’s street culture. Because of the size of the artwork [it] can be given as gifts to other people. “To have that audience was something we didn’t necessarily expect.” Anderson added that the community-run workshops will help to continue growing the art scene. “Quite frankly, anyone can make toys. It’s not as complicated as it might seem. Once you show [people] the process of doing it, it’s quite easy. We’re talking [about] people from all walks of life, and across all ages,” Anderson said. “Our youngest artist is nine years old, and our oldest is in their 70s. [It’s] so broad, with so many types of people who are wanting to get into it. “It’s people who love toys, and want to learn how to do this.” Reviving small-scale manufacturing A big priority for This is Not A Toy Store in 2023 is to begin producing and manufacturing bespoke toys. It just started construction on its factory space, which will enable local manufacturing. It has a small injection moulding machine – and is looking to work with recycled plastics – so it can produce in an environmentally conscious way. “We want to bring this kind of small-scale manufacturing back into Australia because it’s [currently] dead, and we really want to push it,” Anderson said. “Anyone can come to us with a concept, and we can turn it into something for them.”