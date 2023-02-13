Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Financial

How retailers can unlock aspirational spending amid economic uncertainty

A new report takes a look at the key retail trends for the year ahead. Source: Bigstock
A new report takes a look at the key retail trends for the year ahead. Source: Bigstock
User Image
Aron Lewin
February 13, 20233 mins read
In a report provided to Inside Retail, research consultancy agency Cognition Research has stressed the need for retailers to prioritise their understanding of consumer needs and behaviours, as a way of capturing customer loyalty and spend amid cost-of-living challenges According to its ‘Key thoughts and retail trends for 2023’ report, a two-speed economy appears to be evident, and the way that brands communicate value is likely to be particularly important in sectors such as food and beverag

Recommended by IR
Vida Glow partners with Heinemann for Sydney Airport pop-up
Openings & closings
Vida Glow partners with Heinemann for Sydney Airport pop-up
Child’s play: Inside Toys ‘R’ Us’ expansion strategy
Omnichannel
Child’s play: Inside Toys ‘R’ Us’ expansion strategy
Man and the machine: Deus ex Machina revs up for the future
Sports & adventure
Man and the machine: Deus ex Machina revs up for the future
In relief for retailers, Vietnam won’t close factories amid Covid surge
Supply chain
In relief for retailers, Vietnam won’t close factories amid Covid surge
JB Hi-Fi CEO Terry Smart talks growth through Covid, workplace culture
Omnichannel
JB Hi-Fi CEO Terry Smart talks growth through Covid, workplace culture
Author's latest articles
How This is Not a Toy Store is bringing the art toy movement to Australia
Management
How This is Not a Toy Store is bringing the art toy movement to Australia
How Lekker Bikes’ founder transitioned from CEO to a more strategic role
Sports & adventure
How Lekker Bikes’ founder transitioned from CEO to a more strategic role
Power imbalance: data reveals “woeful” payment times by large retailers
Supply chain
Power imbalance: data reveals “woeful” payment times by large retailers
Are retailers in for disheartening Valentine’s Day sales this year?
Gifts & toys
Are retailers in for disheartening Valentine’s Day sales this year?
Why the Frenchie, DJs collab is a “watershed moment” for Aussie retail
Department stores
Why the Frenchie, DJs collab is a “watershed moment” for Aussie retail