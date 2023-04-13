Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Store design

Beyond quiet hours: How global retailers cater to atypical customers

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Natalie Phillips-Mason
April 13, 20235 mins read
You may have noticed a steady stream of articles in the media featuring people who have ‘different minds’. Humans’ unique brain ‘wiring’ contributes to how we think, learn, socialise and interact with our environment. Neurodiversity, a term coined by Australian sociologist Judy Singer in the late 1990s, describes the naturally occurring and infinite neurological differences inherent within the human population. Within the human tapestry, there are people who experience the world in sim

Recommended by IR
Your customers want it: The business case for sustainability
Sustainability
Your customers want it: The business case for sustainability
Zilingo CEO suspended amid financial probe
Legal
Zilingo CEO suspended amid financial probe
One year after launching, Una Brands has a run-rate of $100 million
Pureplay
One year after launching, Una Brands has a run-rate of $100 million
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
Shopping centres & malls
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
How different consumers really perceive AR
Software & systems
How different consumers really perceive AR
Author's latest articles
Tips to avoid sensory overload at Christmas
Store design
Tips to avoid sensory overload at Christmas
Opinion: It’s time to make stores inclusive for neurodiverse customers
Store design
Opinion: It’s time to make stores inclusive for neurodiverse customers