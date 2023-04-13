Beyond quiet hours: How global retailers cater to atypical customers

similar ways to each other. The ‘neurotypical’ (or mainstream) experience is the basis for most of society’s infrastructure. However, for those whose experiences diverge from the ‘mainstream’ (neurodivergent), daily life can be much more complicated. Neurodivergent conditions include sensory processing disorder, autism, ADHD and dyslexia For decades, these neurological differences have been misunderstood. As the diagnostic system catches up and proudly neurodivergent people are sharing their experiences, there is growing support for more equitable workplace practices and customer experiences. It is estimated that around 20 per cent of the global population is neurodivergent. That’s 1 in 5 customers who enter a store or a shopping district with a hidden difference that will affect their experience – either positively or negatively. One of the common neurodivergent traits is sensitivity to sensory input. Humans receive input through localised receptors – our nose, ears, mouth, fingers and eyes. We also have a system of internal receptors that help us maintain balance, spatial awareness and temperature. Our systems can become unbalanced when we take in too much input for the brain to handle (sensory overwhelm), or if we aren’t receiving enough input (sensory underwhelm). People who are hyper-sensitive to their environment tend to take in much more from their environment or need more input. This can create challenges when navigating everyday scenarios such as supermarket shopping or catching public transport. So how are retailers creating more inclusive experiences for all customers? Here are some examples. Quiet hours Several retailers offer a quiet hour – a dedicated time when sound volume is reduced and bright lighting is dimmed – to counter sensory overwhelm. In 2017, Coles initiated its quiet hour in response to a customer’s suggestion for a more accessible, low-sensory shopping experience. Coles has also announced a partnership with HammondCare to cater for customers with dementia – a different yet applicable example of how cognitive function in the ageing population is an important accessibility factor. Woolworths operates a quiet hour weekly in a number of its stores, extending the service through peak Christmas trade. In 2018, a Sydney restaurant chain, Rashays Casual Dining, ventured into inclusive dining by hosting its first sensory hour. Quiet hours are being taken up by retailers around the globe. Tesco has launched its quiet hour permanently as part of the National Autistic Society’s Autism Hour, where stores dim the lights and lower noise levels to create a calmer atmosphere. Curry’s, an electronic goods retailer in the UK, recently launched a quiet hour in its 300-plus stores. The first electronics retailer in the UK to offer a quiet hour, theirs was inspired by a colleague’s off-the-cuff remark that Curry’s was not accessible to people with sensory sensitivities. The organisation now turns off product ‘bells and whistles’ for an hour every day between Monday and Friday. Curry’s head of commercial initiatives, retail design and technology, Ainsley Skyes, said quiet hour is “an investment in brand love and customers that creates more inclusive and accessible customer experiences”. Discreet communication of disabilities Providing customers with agency over how they identify in public is an important part of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower program. The sunflower symbol was developed by employees at Gatwick Airport to assist passengers with non-visible disabilities. It is designed to provide a discreet communication tool for customers with hidden differences, at the customer’s discretion for an easier, more personalised experience. Tesco commenced its Hidden Disability Sunflower program in 2019 to provide a tool through which its customers could seek assistance in store. The Sunflower communicates to staff that customers may need more time when going through the checkout or may need assistance reading labels or reaching shelves. Curry’s couples its quiet hour with the Hidden Disability Sunflower program and offers lanyards to customers as a staple in its stores during all business hours. In Australia, the program has been embraced by the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Yarra Trams and several airports. Westfield shopping centres have adopted the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower scheme to assist shoppers with navigating the sensory minefield of the shopping complex. The program is due to launch in other shopping precincts in the coming 12 months. Sensory-regulating product ranges A well-researched (and common) way to balance sensory systems is through self-stimulating behaviors. Stimming, as it is otherwise known, is repetitive behaviour (vocal, visual, physical) that helps return our systems to a sense of balance, reduces anxiety and allows us to focus on the task at hand. There are many forms of self-regulation, and we all do it. For example, biting your nails, tapping your foot or playing with your pen. Fidget toys such as foam balls and bubble poppers, are a commonly accepted way to ease anxiety through tactile, repetitive movement and can be sourced from many big box retailers. Noise cancelling earphones, another staple on long-haul flights and in some open plan offices, reduce auditory input allowing us to focus, sleep or relax without interruption. Then there are aids to help both visual and verbal learners, people who need assistance with executive functioning and those of us who want to be better organised. Traditional paper-based tools such as coloured post it notes through to electronic devices that provide haptic feedback and alarms are everyday products that assist both neurotypical and neurodivergent customers. Sensory maps and sensory-friendly spaces In 2020, Kmart launched its quiet space, catering for autistic shoppers and their families by providing a space to decompress and regulate when in busy shopping centres. Providing clearly signposted, uncluttered space for people to regulate is a welcome accommodation, especially during peak shopping periods, when sensory overload is predictable. Bunnings and Curry’s also utilise sensory maps to assist customers. These spaces allow customers to regulate their heightened state, away from the noise and busy-ness of the shopping area. It could be the difference between continuing to shop or abandoning their visit altogether. Stores still bring sensory delight While low-sensory experiences created through initiatives such as quiet hour target the triggers of sensory overwhelm, visiting a bricks-and-mortar store can provide delightful sensory experiences. For example, the visual stimulation received by looking at a rainbow of coloured folders neatly arranged on a store shelf or feeling the weight of a pencil to make sure it’s just right. The act of feeling the texture of a canvas or choosing the right chair by being able to touch the fabric can only be experienced in a store. The joy of creating a personalised storage system to help with executive dysfunction is also hard to duplicate online. There are many reasons for neurodivergent customers to shop in-store, as long as the experience is accessible. As we understand more about neuro-differences and identities, there are opportunities emerging for Australian retailers to engage with customers of all neurotypes. A retailer that listens to the needs and interests of its neurodivergent community could be game-changing, providing accessible and inclusive customer experiences that minimises anxiety and maximises ‘joyfulness’. This story first appeared in April 2023 issue of Inside FMCG Magazine.