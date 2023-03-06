Free Subscription

Business|Fashion & accessories

How Nana Judy founder started a $30m streetwear brand at 19 years old

Nana Judy founder and CEO Glenn Coleman. Image supplied
Nana Judy founder and CEO Glenn Coleman. Image supplied
User Image
Aron Lewin
March 6, 20233 mins read
After starting Nana Judy at just 19 years old, founder and CEO Glenn Coleman has turned the business into an internationally recognised streetwear brand, with annual revenue exceeding $30 million. Nana Judy is now partnering with the Australian Indigenous Mentoring Experience (AIME), with 100 per cent of profits from its new hoodie range going to the not-for-profit organisation. Coleman, who started Nana Judy in 2006 while working part-time in a local surf shop, identified the popularity of skat

