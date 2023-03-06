How Nana Judy founder started a $30m streetwear brand at 19 years old

This article is for the Professionals Only $5+GST/month for the first 3 months Access this article More info Already a professional? Log in

f skate and surf brands across Australia. But he believed that men wanted more than what the retail industry was offering. So he sold his car, emptied his savings account and named the business after his great-grandmother’s dalmatian. Coleman told Inside Retail that the business – which achieved $2 million in its first year and $10 million in annual revenue after a couple of years – outgrew its warehouse three times over. In those early stages, he also had an eye on international expansion. “Having a global outlook really helped grow the business to where it is today. It enabled us to diversify [and] expand our collections to suit both northern and southern hemispheres at the same time,” Coleman said. “About 17 years later, we are hitting record sale[s] results and our second half is up 35 per cent compared with last year.” Coleman added that the brand has innovated with regard to its marketing, product and creative direction, which has enabled it to remain relevant within the international landscape. “We are a modern men’s lifestyle brand with an appealing aesthetic, [and] styles that can be worn casually [while] providing versatility for our customers,” Coleman said. “Internationally, our designs have been well received.” Diversifying investments Despite the rapid revenue growth over the first few years, Coleman shared that Nana Judy experienced a number of setbacks during that time. A profound example that he provides was a $1 million order to a UK distributor that subsequently folded. He asserted that these challenges reinforced the importance of diversifying Nana Judy’s investments across different areas of the business. This included its direct-to-consumer online business model, local and international wholesaling partners, and category expansion across childrenswear, activewear and menswear. Coleman said this multi-pronged approach has helped drive profit and growth. He added that having a global outlook from day one has been essential to the success of the brand. “Internationally, we started selling in Europe to The United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy and Israel. After Europe, we then set out eyes on the US and Canada,” he said. “[Over the years], we have partnered with retailers in Australia such as Myer, The Iconic and David Jones, and across the US with Bloomingdale’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus, among many other premium retailers.” He explained that the business has remained 100 per cent Australian owned, which has further enabled Nana Judy to support the local community. “We have been able to achieve this through smart investment strategy, spending in the right areas and managing cash flow,” he said. Creating a legacy Regarding Nana Judy’s partnership with AIME, it is releasing a new hoodie, with all profits being directed to providing mentoring and tutoring services to help First Nations and marginalised children. The hoodie range will have “This Hoodie Mentors Kids” on the front and back, with Coleman pledging to be an ongoing mentor for the organisation. AIME CEO and founder Jack Manning Bancroft said that the organisation was stoked to be working with Coleman and the Nana Judy team. “Nana Judy are authentic, and we feel the deep relational patterns. We are excited to be on this journey together,” Bancroft said. Meanwhile, Coleman said he was on a mission to make a positive impact in supporting and mentoring young kids, and using the Nana Judy brand as a platform to reach the next generation. He added that it is essential that young people have access to support networks. “Becoming a parent has changed my outlook, it makes you think about the next generation,” Coleman said. “Since the beginning, our mission has been to inspire confidence and be a leader in the men’s apparel world. Now, I’m committed to creating a legacy for kids and making sure our brand culture is something to be looked up to by future generations.” Regarding future plans, the brand revealed that it would launch a childrenswear line later this year. Other focuses include further category expansion, an emphasis on sustainability, investment in its in-store brand experience, and more collaborations. “What’s next is continuing to inspire confidence and striving to make a positive impact,” Coleman said