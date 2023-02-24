How Madmia went from a “one-person show” to a $10 million business

This article is for the Professionals Only $5+GST/month for the first 3 months Access this article More info Already a professional? Log in

d to hit $10 million in annual revenue in 2023. While the initial focus was on kidswear, with the demographic predominantly being toddlers aged 3-6, Madmia now features a range of socks suiting people aged 1-99. Founder, creative director and CEO Filipovska, who migrated from Macedonia to study a masters in fashion design, worked for several fashion brands before starting the business. She told Inside Retail that Madmia products have become incredibly popular among adults who want to express themselves, with knitted, punchy patterns. The socks are also popular among adults working in hospitals, day-care centres and aged care facilities. “The initial idea behind Madmia was to create unique sock designs that inspire creativity and include a mismatched element. For example, each sock in a pair had a different design. I then realised there was a lack of excitement in the sock industry, and in the footwear we wear each day,” Filipovska told Inside Retail. “I came up with a knee high sock idea that wasn’t really available in the market. [I] also thought that a mix-and-match sock collection meant that you’d never have an odd pair of socks in your cupboard. [I] wanted to inspire creativity [through] our bright and colourful socks.” For the first few years Filipovska said that Madmia was a one-person show. She designed the products, got them manufactured, managed the marketing and packed the orders. Despite not generating much revenue or profit over the first three years, she bought the business outright in 2019. This, she said, enabled her to take risks that she might not have been able to take with a silent investor. “Since the day I bought it, Madmia has skyrocketed. I put a lot of different ideas on the table, and started testing the market to see where we would do well [or] not so well,” she said. “Since then, we’ve grown and expanded quickly. [Now] we are a very well recognised international brand. “I still get up every morning and pinch myself.” It hasn’t stopped Over the last six months, Filipovska said that Madmia has expanded rapidly in the North American market. It recently purchased a staffed warehouse in Orlando, Florida to accompany its 400sqm warehouse in St Peters, Sydney, in order to keep up with demand. The brand operates as an e-commerce channel, which has grown by about 70 per cent each year. It also wholesales to over 800 retailers across Australia and New Zealand, with stockists across North America, Europe, and Asia Stockists include The Iconic, Toyworld, Newsxpress, WHSmith and a range of independent retailers including pharmacies, kids stores, gift stores and “anywhere where socks can fit.” Filipovska said that business is about 60 per cent e-commerce, and 40 per cent wholesale. “Whether it was the Royal Shows, trade gift fairs or organic social media posts, people have continued to embrace the brand, and we are so excited that this move will allow us to deliver our designs to more fans worldwide,” she said. She added that demand for Madmia’s socks grew exponentially throughout the pandemic, as customers were looking for bright and colourful products. However, this placed a logistical strain on the business. “We had to airfreight everything that we were making to keep up with demand. We were constantly running low on inventory,” Filipovska said. “But we made it work. We supplied the orders we needed, made people happy and, since then, it hasn’t stopped.” Growth and potential About three years ago – following a trade show – Filipovska was approached to work with Nickelodeon on a collaboration with American singer, dancer and YouTuber Jojo Siwa. She said that the range sold out on its website within three hours, word spread, and other high-profile brands have subsequently reached out to work with Madmia. The brand has since worked with Barbie and Cloudco on a Carebears range among others. Filipovska revealed that the brand has signed a contract with Warner Bros, and is working to bring Batman, Superman and Harry Potter sock designs on the market. She added that the priority for Madmia is maintaining and growing its position in the Australian, New Zealand and North American markets. It is also looking to expand its manufacturing and warehousing capability in Australia – where it is running out of room – so it can keep up with demand and production. “Three and a half years ago, I was working with another staff alongside me. Now I have 25 people working with me. I still can’t believe how far we’ve come,” she said. “I feel we are already pretty much everywhere [but] I think there’s so much growth and potential.”