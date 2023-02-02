How jewellery brand Kajal Naina is bringing Nepalese culture to the world

This article is for the Professionals Only $5+GST/month for the first 3 months Access this article More info Already a professional? Log in

e customer. Pre-designed elements, such as charms and pendants, are presented at the jewellery bar in the centre of the store for customers to add to their custom-made pieces. “For 2023, I feel we have started off on a very positive note. Everyone on the team is quite excited actually. On 16 January, we had a soft launch for our new store. We’ve had a really great first week,” Naina told Inside Retail. She said the store opening was well-timed with the recent reopening of China, and in general, the atmosphere has been positive. Where it all began Prior to starting her business, Naina worked as a dentist, but she always had a passion for art. Jewellery became an outlet for her to explore her artistic side, and she eventually studied jewellery making in Singapore. At first, she only made jewellery for her family and friends, but as word got around, she saw an opportunity to turn it into a business. This was smack in the middle of the pandemic, but thanks to her foresight to build a website back in 2019, she was able to sell online. “I am very happy to say that most of the collections I have put out there have had very good responses. I’m Nepalese, brought up in Nepal but I’ve lived in various countries. So I have brought that international feel to my collections,” Naina said. Her jewellery has won awards in international competitions, and appeals to a wide audience, from Gen Z through to middle-aged customers. “Our price points are accessible, and it’s not a cookie-cutter type of brand,” she explained. “We’ve taken a lot of care to bring out meaningful interpretations of our designer pieces. There are elements of solid gold, precious and semi precious gemstones in it too.” The jewellery bar concept has been a hit. During the pandemic, Naina used Zoom calls, WhatsApp and video calls to create bespoke pieces for clients all over the world. The store offers a selection of pre-designed pieces ready to mix and match. One of the brand’s best-selling collections is “Mangalsutra.” It’s an expanding capsule collection inspired by Nepalese culture, and has a following across many countries, including the US, India and Nepal. It has also been featured in the New York Times. Another hero collection is “Aum,” which is inspired by Naina’s personal experience with yoga and spirituality. Her unique take “Despite all the challenges so far, we’ve been growing steadily as a brand, even during the pandemic, and one reason is that we are always listening to what people want, what they need, and we try to come up with solutions that match their requirements,” she said. Naina is very focused on being digital-first, and her presence on Instagram has been steadily growing. “I have dedicated followers, they have helped me stay afloat. Right now, I also think that in whatever we do, we’re doing it with our hearts, and being very true to ourselves. We do not try to spread ourselves too thin, and do one thing really well,” she said. Naina observed that customers want to feel good about themselves, and wear jewellery that they can identify with, so listening to customers is key in this area. “As a business owner, I think at times you need to let the customers guide your design goals. While staying true to yourself, I also think it’s very important for today’s woman to love a story along with the material value. That’s something that is true in my business,” she said.