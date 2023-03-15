Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketplace

Here’s what retailers need to know about social media use in Apac: Report

User Image
Anil Prabha
March 15, 20233 mins read
When it comes to the Asia-Pacific market, three in five marketing professionals regard social media as more important due to economic uncertainties, according to a recent State of Social Report from software firm Meltwater. On average, 34 per cent of those surveyed said their total marketing budget will be invested in social media, with as many as 77 per cent of respondents planning to increase or maintain their current level of spend. “One of the key takeaways from the report was that consume

Recommended by IR
Storytelling is key: Formula 1 drives push into the metaverse
Software & systems
Storytelling is key: Formula 1 drives push into the metaverse
Kathmandu Holdings launches new name and identity
Travel retail
Kathmandu Holdings launches new name and identity
‘It’s been quite a success’: Lessons from the first Mob in Fashion program
Fashion & accessories
‘It’s been quite a success’: Lessons from the first Mob in Fashion program
Ginger & Smart trims network under ‘strategic’ administration
Financial
Ginger & Smart trims network under ‘strategic’ administration
Designerex, Australia Post create high-tech solution for rental returns
Marketplace
Designerex, Australia Post create high-tech solution for rental returns
Author's latest articles
Amidst high inflation, sari-sari stores are a lifeline for Filipinos
Store tech
Amidst high inflation, sari-sari stores are a lifeline for Filipinos
Dine-in deals and subscriptions: Why Foodpanda is looking beyond delivery
Food & beverage
Dine-in deals and subscriptions: Why Foodpanda is looking beyond delivery
From padel to pickleball: How retailers are acing the latest sports craze
Sports & adventure
From padel to pickleball: How retailers are acing the latest sports craze
Zalora talks e-commerce growth drivers, consumer trends in new report
Marketplace
Zalora talks e-commerce growth drivers, consumer trends in new report
APAC customers are becoming more discerning and demanding: WGSN’s Jess Tang
Customer
APAC customers are becoming more discerning and demanding: WGSN’s Jess Tang