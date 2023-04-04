Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Customer

From fast food to autos, India’s digitally connected users lure investors

Source: Reuters
User Image
Reuters
April 4, 20233 mins read
Mumbai resident Shivam Vahia cannot remember the last time he left home to shop. He spends about 30,000 rupees ($364) a month buying necessities like groceries, clothes and gadgets, all by tapping a few buttons on his mobile phone. “My only offline spends are bars and restaurants, when I go to meet friends,” said the 24-year-old engineering graduate. Vahia is one among India’s young and aspirational 1.4 billion population, whose propensity for online spending has attracted global c

Recommended by IR
Why human experience should be at the heart of retail tech
Store tech
Why human experience should be at the heart of retail tech
Liquor Marketing Group to rebrand 21 retail outlets for Australian Venue Co
Marketing
Liquor Marketing Group to rebrand 21 retail outlets for Australian Venue Co
Catch boss to depart as Wesfarmers restructures digital arm
Marketplace
Catch boss to depart as Wesfarmers restructures digital arm
Kickstarter-funded fashion label creates 100 per cent recycled puffer coat
Sustainability
Kickstarter-funded fashion label creates 100 per cent recycled puffer coat
The rise of Sheike: From Sydney market stall to style authority
Financial
The rise of Sheike: From Sydney market stall to style authority
Author's latest articles
Alibaba to break up Jack Ma’s empire into six units
Management
Alibaba to break up Jack Ma’s empire into six units
Why Chinese shoppers are emerging from Covid with caution, rather than zest
Professional
Why Chinese shoppers are emerging from Covid with caution, rather than zest
Federal Police on the case of Latitude cyberattack
Legal
Federal Police on the case of Latitude cyberattack
As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green
Sustainability
As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green
Why Best Buy, Walmart, other major US retailers are touting health services
Marketing
Why Best Buy, Walmart, other major US retailers are touting health services