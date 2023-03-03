From Chicago to Johor: Why Garrett Popcorn is taking off in Malaysia

This article is for the Professionals Only $5+GST/month for the first 3 months Access this article More info Already a professional? Log in

c and we are pleased to highlight the recent opening of our Johor outlet as the first of many in the region,” Geskin told Inside Retail. She went on to say that Garrett has rolled into 2023 on a high note and that a second store is on the way for Johor soon. The story so far For those who are not familiar with Garrett Popcorn Shops, here’s a bit of a refresher courtesy of Geskin herself. “In 1949, Garrett Popcorn opened in Chicago [in the] USA, debuting secret family recipes that we still hand-craft in our kitchens today. Over the years our brand reached the status of an iconic ‘must-visit’ destination,” she added. According to Geskin, local families and travellers from around the world would line up for blocks outside its Chicago shops. Even celebrities would flock to Garrett, especially to snack on their iconic Chicago mix, a blend of sweet caramel crisp and savoury cheese corn. “For example, Oprah Winfrey declared Chicago Mix as one of her ‘favourite things’ for a record three times, converting millions of her viewers into instant Garrett fans,” she noted. Geskin explained that building on the momentum of the brand’s popularity, in 2010, it opened its first Singapore outlet as its first foray into the Southeast Asian market. Staying relevant According to Geskin, the brand keeps focusing on its fans, and she feels this is the key to its longevity. The brand continues to deliver an experience “like no other” and pledges to deliver the best recipes that are cooked daily in small batches. “We have been perfecting this for 74 years, so our fans have come to expect great taste. Garrett Popcorn has become synonymous with creating moments of connection and celebration,” she elaborated. Every outlet employs recipe specialists who still hand-craft the offerings in old-fashioned, small-batch copper kettles, using premium ingredients that have remained unchanged since 1949. The APAC marketplace Customers in the APAC region are big fans of the macadamia or almond caramel crisp varieties, but seasonal recipes like matcha caramel crisp and cocoa orange caramel crisp are also quite a hit with customers, according to Geskin. The company also offers delivery to Sarawak and Sabah in East Malaysia. Geskin said the brand started home delivery services during the pandemic, after customers started putting in requests. “It was such a success, we’re currently building a formal e-commerce platform in Malaysia. We also recently launched e-commerce in Thailand and Japan,” she stated. For delivery, each popcorn batch is freshly cooked on the same day for delivery, hand scooped into festively designed tins, tightly sealed and packed into boxes. The future Geskin revealed that while the brand enjoys a great following among fans young and old, it is focused on the Generation Z and Millennials demographic. “Gen Z and Millennials appreciate experiential, authentic brands like ours. Our team is mindful to engage with them, using conversations in our shops and on social media as a powerful, real-time listening tool,” she explained. The brand uses social media to build trust and time-tested relationships. Fan feedback has actually guided many of the brand’s strategic decisions. “In fact, their repeated requests for a shop in Johor was a deciding factor for us to expand,” she revealed. Geskin said she is always on the lookout for opportunities to grow within the Malaysian market and across the APAC region. New outlet openings will of course depend on prevailing market conditions, such as the size of the fan base and location availability.