Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketing

“Fed up with being sold to”:  Why influencers are coming under scrutiny

The ACCC are targeting deceptive social media influencers. Bigstock
The ACCC are targeting deceptive social media influencers. Bigstock
User Image
Aron Lewin
January 31, 20234 mins read
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is cracking down on misleading testimonials and endorsements by social media influencers. According to a release by the regulator, the sweep – which will take place over the coming weeks – is part of the ACCC’s compliance and enforcement priorities for 2022 to 2023. It will include a review of social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube and Facebook, as well as live streaming service, Twitch. It will also c

Recommended by IR
December retail sales mark solid end for Covid-impacted year
Financial
December retail sales mark solid end for Covid-impacted year
Wesfarmers looks east due to WA’s strict border policy
Management
Wesfarmers looks east due to WA’s strict border policy
Italy’s Dolce & Gabbana to ditch fur
Luxury
Italy’s Dolce & Gabbana to ditch fur
Vegan food platform VEats launches in Sydney
Marketplace
Vegan food platform VEats launches in Sydney
What retailers can learn from the Bunnings data breach
Marketing
What retailers can learn from the Bunnings data breach
Author's latest articles
Can JB Hi-Fi maintain its record sales amid cost of living challenges?
Financial
Can JB Hi-Fi maintain its record sales amid cost of living challenges?
Retail appointments of the week
Appointments
Retail appointments of the week
A shift in attitude: How Lekker Bikes is normalising e-bikes in Australia
Sports & adventure
A shift in attitude: How Lekker Bikes is normalising e-bikes in Australia
From Big 4 firm to start-up: TaskPod’s Adam Morgan talks lessons learned
Executive interviews
From Big 4 firm to start-up: TaskPod’s Adam Morgan talks lessons learned
How inventory mistakes hampered City Chic’s half-year earnings
Management
How inventory mistakes hampered City Chic’s half-year earnings