BusinessDepartment stores

What Myer’s new CEO says about the importance of customer loyalty in retail

Myer names new executive chairman. Supplied: Myer.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
At a time when discretionary retail is under pressure, customer loyalty is top of mind for brands and Myer is no exception. Myer’s outgoing chief executive officer, John King, told shareholders in today’s half-year results conference call that its customer-first plan continues to deliver for the business despite the macroeconomic conditions. King’s tenure at Myer saw the introduction and implementation of the customer-first plan centred on the Myer One customer loyalty program, which has t

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now