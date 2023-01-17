Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Marketing

Best and worst case scenario: How retailers can use ChatGPT

How and why retailers should use AI tech like ChatGPT. Bigstock
How and why retailers should use AI tech like ChatGPT. Bigstock
User Image
Aron Lewin
January 17, 20234 mins read
As the retail industry in Australia continues to evolve, the integration of advanced technology, such as ChatGPT, could revolutionise the way customers and retailers interact with each other. As you may guess (like every other story on the topic) this first sentence was mostly written by ChatGPT – a language generation model that can generate human-like text based on a given prompt. The chat-box can be used for a wide variety of tasks, including: translation, text summarisation, completion and

Recommended by IR
Cutting business costs? Don’t forget these 6 commonly overlooked savings
Financial
Cutting business costs? Don’t forget these 6 commonly overlooked savings
Here’s how Subway keeps it fresh: A chat with Aussie boss, Geoff Cockerill
Food & beverage
Here’s how Subway keeps it fresh: A chat with Aussie boss, Geoff Cockerill
Step aside, luxury retail: Walmart is entering the metaverse
Software & systems
Step aside, luxury retail: Walmart is entering the metaverse
No sweat: Why My Muscle Chef has entered the weightloss category
Marketing
No sweat: Why My Muscle Chef has entered the weightloss category
Mosaic Brands shows promising revenue growth from online sales
Financial
Mosaic Brands shows promising revenue growth from online sales
Author's latest articles
Changing the way we work: Why TaskPod is bringing office pods to the shops
Customer
Changing the way we work: Why TaskPod is bringing office pods to the shops
Experts weigh in: how economic conditions will impact retailers in 2023
Gifts & toys
Experts weigh in: how economic conditions will impact retailers in 2023
How Aussie start-up Morsl aims to change the way we eat at work
Management
How Aussie start-up Morsl aims to change the way we eat at work
Value vs values: How will customers respond to The Iconic allegations?
Management
Value vs values: How will customers respond to The Iconic allegations?
A look at Sanity’s final days: What happens when a retailer says goodbye?
Management
A look at Sanity’s final days: What happens when a retailer says goodbye?