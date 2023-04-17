Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Food & beverage

“At the starting line”: Building relationships and loyalty over Ramadan

Camilla has introduced a selection of outfits designed for the month of Ramadan. Image supplied
Camilla has introduced a selection of outfits designed for the month of Ramadan. Image supplied
User Image
Aron Lewin
April 17, 20234 mins read
While certain retailers are identifying the commercial opportunities associated with the month of Ramadan, an expert suggests that Australian retailers are still “at the starting line” when it comes to authentic engagement with the Muslim community.  The religious festival falls on the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which began on 22 March and concludes 21 April, and provides retailers the opportunity to drive activity and sales among certain categories – depending on the level

Recommended by IR
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
Shopping centres & malls
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
How different consumers really perceive AR
Software & systems
How different consumers really perceive AR
Hell jumps the Tasman to Australia
Openings & closings
Hell jumps the Tasman to Australia
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
Sustainability
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
BNPL firm Pay It Later faces wind-up order, as SMEs claim bills unpaid
Legal
BNPL firm Pay It Later faces wind-up order, as SMEs claim bills unpaid
Author's latest articles
“Global mindset from day one”: Why July is opening up in NZ and the UK
Management
“Global mindset from day one”: Why July is opening up in NZ and the UK
“Reignited appetite”: Why retailers are seeking greener pastures overseas
Management
“Reignited appetite”: Why retailers are seeking greener pastures overseas
How older customers and longer sleeping hours are fuelling Emma’s ANZ growth
Furniture & homewares
How older customers and longer sleeping hours are fuelling Emma’s ANZ growth
“Gym and beyond”: Why Kane Footwear is converting used shoes into yoga mats
Sustainability
“Gym and beyond”: Why Kane Footwear is converting used shoes into yoga mats
“Authentic slow fashion”: Bstore MD Mike Edmiston on Birkenstock’s revival
Sustainability
“Authentic slow fashion”: Bstore MD Mike Edmiston on Birkenstock’s revival