Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Sustainability

As buyers demand it, Bangladesh garment factories go green

User Image
Reuters
March 9, 20234 mins read
When Shefali Akter first sought a job at a garment factory near Bangladesh’s capital, the crowding, heavy workload and poor salary led the 19-year-old to resign after a year and return to her rural home in northern Bangladesh. But when she came back to the garment factory region west of Dhaka with her new husband a few years later, she found conditions at some factories had dramatically changed for the better. At the Snowtex Group plant where the 26-year-old now works, she earns 13,500 tak

Recommended by IR
Explainer: Why is Amazon in a battle with Indian retail giant Reliance?
Marketplace
Explainer: Why is Amazon in a battle with Indian retail giant Reliance?
How gaming venue Fortress is levelling up the local esports scene
Customer
How gaming venue Fortress is levelling up the local esports scene
How retailers can support people and businesses affected by floods
Management
How retailers can support people and businesses affected by floods
Break the bias: Why great parental leave policies make business sense
HR
Break the bias: Why great parental leave policies make business sense
Myer posts strong performance in half year results
Financial
Myer posts strong performance in half year results
Author's latest articles
Why Best Buy, Walmart, other major US retailers are touting health services
Marketing
Why Best Buy, Walmart, other major US retailers are touting health services
Spanish designer Paco Rabanne dies, aged 88
Luxury
Spanish designer Paco Rabanne dies, aged 88
Italian watchdog fines online retailer YNAP more than $5 million
Legal
Italian watchdog fines online retailer YNAP more than $5 million
Prince Harry’s memoir breaks UK sales record on first day of release
Books & stationery
Prince Harry’s memoir breaks UK sales record on first day of release
Ant Group founder Jack Ma to give up control in key revamp
Management
Ant Group founder Jack Ma to give up control in key revamp