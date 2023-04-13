Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Luxury

Apple is just the beginning: Why global brands are flocking to India

User Image
Anil Prabha
April 13, 20234 mins read
In recent years, India has emerged as a major market for luxury brands. The country’s growing economy and expanding middle class have created a favourable environment for global brands to set up shop and tap into a new consumer base. According to statistics from the India Brand Equity Foundation, the retail sector in the country is expected to be worth US$2 trillion by 2032. It currently accounts for over 10 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and around 8 per cent of

Recommended by IR
Your customers want it: The business case for sustainability
Sustainability
Your customers want it: The business case for sustainability
Zilingo CEO suspended amid financial probe
Legal
Zilingo CEO suspended amid financial probe
One year after launching, Una Brands has a run-rate of $100 million
Pureplay
One year after launching, Una Brands has a run-rate of $100 million
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
Shopping centres & malls
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
How different consumers really perceive AR
Software & systems
How different consumers really perceive AR
Author's latest articles
“Time is of the essence”: How the Ikea Foundation responds to emergencies
Furniture & homewares
“Time is of the essence”: How the Ikea Foundation responds to emergencies
Walmart unveils digital revamp amidst battle for supremacy with Amazon
Software & systems
Walmart unveils digital revamp amidst battle for supremacy with Amazon
Why these experts believe the metaverse is still relevant for retail 
Software & systems
Why these experts believe the metaverse is still relevant for retail 
What retailers need to know about consumer spending this Ramadan
Marketing
What retailers need to know about consumer spending this Ramadan
How Twomorrow Jewellery is turning “imperfect” diamonds into must-haves
Luxury
How Twomorrow Jewellery is turning “imperfect” diamonds into must-haves