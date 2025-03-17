Piccolo Me, SolBowl set for Middle East launch

Hospitality group FABE is taking its Piccolo Me and SolBowl brands into Lebanon in partnership with a local entrepreneur.

The first location is set to open in mid June in Dbayeh.

Charlie El Hachem, co-founder at FABE, said “We are incredibly excited to bring the Piccolo Me experience to Lebanon. This expansion is especially meaningful as it represents a return to our roots. Our father Harry El Hachen came to Australia in 1983 with a dream to create a better life for his family. His strong work ethic and inspiration instilled in us a tireless drive from a young age.

“Our deep connection to Lebanon fuels our passion to share the Piccolo Me and SolBowl experience. We are confident that our unique blend of Australian hospitality and high-quality offerings will resonate with the Lebanese community.”

FABE has partnered with Alan Sassine to take the popular cafe and acai bowl brands into the Middle East.

“His insights and experience of the local market and commitment to quality will be instrumental in ensuring success in Lebanon,” said El Hachen.

The strategic step positions Lebanon as a pivotal gateway for FABE into the broader Middle East and GCC markets.

“We’ve already had numerous potential partners reach out from the GCC since the announcement and are looking for franchisees from other regions,” said El Hachen.

There are 41 Australian Piccolo Me outlets, and six SolBowl sites. FABE acquired the SolBowl business mid-2024.

