Merrell opens first flagship at Emporium Melbourne

Outdoor footwear and apparel brand Merrell, a subsidiary brand of Accent Group, has opened its first Asia-Pacific flagship at Emporium Melbourne.

Spanning over 400sqm, the new retail space is designed to showcase the brand’s ‘Hike, Trail, Hydro, and Lifestyle’ collections.

For the first time in an Australian retail location, Merrell has incorporated a curated selection of external brands alongside its own product range, including Gramicci, Pyra, Pam, Pelvis, and Taion.

Joel Biggins, GM at Accent Group, noted that the concept combines outdoor and streetwear offerings to present a new retail format for the brand.

The store’s interior features immersive environmental design elements, such as ambient sound playback intended to mimic outdoor settings.

The launch event included customisation stations in partnership with Unwanted FC, chess activities with ATAB Lab, tarot readings, and a themed photo space.

Merrell operates existing retail locations across Australia and supplies wholesale partners including Anaconda and Kathmandu.