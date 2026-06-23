Hoka to open Pitt Street flagship

Hoka is set to open its flagship retail location on Pitt Street in Sydney on June 27, marking a strategic expansion for the performance brand within the Australian market.

The CBD location will feature the brand’s latest footwear and apparel collections, with the initial product rollout focusing on the Speedgoat 7 and Clifton 11 lines.

The interior design incorporates elements inspired by trail running, utilising specific tactile materials and textures for its visual merchandising displays.

A key feature of the new site is the Hoka Lab, developed in partnership with The Running Room. This concept represents the first time the brand has integrated a dedicated technical space focusing on athletic performance, recovery, and education into an Australian retail environment.

“We’re incredibly excited to continue strengthening Hoka’s presence across Australia and with this launch of our new flagship store,” said Matthew Adams, GM at Hoka Australia and New Zealand.

“This space brings the brand closer to our community and allows more people to experience Hoka’s innovative approach to performance and design firsthand.”

Following the public opening, the brand plans to host an event next month for media representatives, industry partners, and local athletic groups.

The company intends to use the venue for a scheduled calendar of guided runs, educational sessions, and marathon training workshops.

Earlier, Hoka’s exclusive distributor Accent Group accelerated its store network expansion program after profits fell by 40 per cent in the first half of the financial year.