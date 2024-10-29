BusinessOnline marketplaces

Cettire’s sales rise thanks to higher average order value, active customers

By Celene Ignacio

Cettire, the listed online luxury fashion retailer, says higher average order value and an increase in active customers boosted first-quarter revenue.

The company booked sales of $155 million in the three months ended September 30, up 22 per cent from the year-ago period. Gross revenue soared 18 per cent to $198.1 million.

Cettire’s average order value rose 6 per cent to $777 while active customers soared 43 per cent to 698,066.

“Over the course of the first quarter we addressed the softer trading conditions and continued heightened promotional activity in the global luxury sector by optimising operating settings to reflect our increased emphasis on profitability,” said Dean Mintz, Cettire’s founder and CEO.

“Our business model, which benefits from low fixed costs, minimal inventory risk and a large and growing supply chain, provides us with significant flexibility to deliver relative sales growth and profit outperformance within the online luxury sector, further underlining our differentiated investment value proposition.”

