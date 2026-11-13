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Brisbane Airport adds more than a dozen retailers in terminal overhaul

The international terminal is receiving several new fashion, souvenir, and travel essential outlets. (Source: Brisbane Airport)
By My Nguyen

Brisbane Airport is adding more than a dozen new and refurbished stores across its domestic and international terminals.

As part of its $5 billion Future BNE transformation project, the international and domestic terminals are receiving several new fashion, souvenir, and travel essential outlets. 

Gift and souvenir shop Discover Australia opened this week, while Rip Curl, Sunglass Hut, and a Ugg store are scheduled to follow.

A multi-brand fashion and luggage boutique called The Edit will also open in the International Terminal, stocking labels including RM Williams, Pure Baby, and Victoria’s Secret. 

Additionally, five new Relay convenience outlets are opening across the terminal to supply food, drinks, tech accessories, and over-the-counter health items.

At the domestic terminal, Uggstore recently opened near Gate 22, and haircare retailer Hairhouse is scheduled to open near Gate 24 next month. 

Sportswear brand Adidas will open its first Australian airport store near Gate 38 in early 2027, followed by chocolatier Koko Black near Gate 24.

“Passengers travelling through Brisbane Airport will soon enjoy an upgraded shopping experience, with a mix of convenience stores, big name brands and travel essentials coming to our terminals as part of our ongoing transformation,” said Scott Norris, executive GM commercial at Brisbane Airport,

“The addition of these outlets will boost the retail offering at Brisbane Airport, giving a record number of passengers more choice and greater convenience at every step of their journey.” 

Most of the new specialty stores will open progressively through next year, while The Edit and the Lotte Duty Free expansion are scheduled for completion by 2029.

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