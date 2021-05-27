Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Latest|Software & systems

Yum! Brands buys Australian tech startup Dragontail

Kaycee Enerva
May 28, 2021< 1 mins read

Fast food corporation Yum! Brands, the US parent of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, has purchased Australian tech startup Dragontail for US$93.5 million.

Yum! Brands’ acquisition of Dragontail will take the startup’s emerging technologies in-house in addition to its kitchen order management and delivery software.

According to CFO Chris Turner, the move would allow the US company to scale Dragontail’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology globally across its operations.

“With Dragontail, we expect to tap into the power of AI to accelerate and further enhance our delivery technology capabilities, especially at Pizza Hut, and optimise the end-to-end food preparation process,” said Turner.

Dragontail’s AI-based solution automates the kitchen workflow and incorporates it with the process of dispatching drivers, it also allows customers to track their orders. In addition, this technology can also operate with external food-delivery vendors.

“Yum! Brands and Dragontail have been working in a fruitful collaboration for years,” said Ido Levanon, MD of Dragontail.

“Dragontail’s board fully supports this transaction, which it considers to be an attractive opportunity for its shareholders. It will also provide Yum! Brands with innovative technology.”

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
Lockdown to accelerate Australia’s move to online: PayPal
Payments
Lockdown to accelerate Australia’s move to online: PayPal
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Marketing
How loyalty programs will change after COVID-19
Retailers rethink the future of the workplace
HR
Retailers rethink the future of the workplace
Four Pillars’ new physical space bucks trend
Food & beverage
Four Pillars’ new physical space bucks trend
Author's latest articles
Pureplay underwear brand Knobby unveils new identity
Pureplay
Pureplay underwear brand Knobby unveils new identity
Streetwear store Culture Kings makes New Zealand debut
Openings & closings
Streetwear store Culture Kings makes New Zealand debut
JD Sports launching in New Zealand later this year
Sports & adventure
JD Sports launching in New Zealand later this year
Amazon sales predicted to surpass US$500 billion this year
Financial
Amazon sales predicted to surpass US$500 billion this year
Bilini opens two Queensland stores in two weeks
Fashion & accessories
Bilini opens two Queensland stores in two weeks