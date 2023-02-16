How a personalisation tool increased AOV for General Pants by 20 per cent

Founded in 1972, General Pants Co is one of Australia’s most iconic streetwear brands with more than 60 stores and seven websites globally. In 2022, it became part of the Alquemie Group, joining a suite of household brands including Lego Certified Stores, Ginger & Smart, SurfStitch and Pumpkin Patch in Alquemie’s rapidly growing portfolio.

During recent years, General Pants has achieved major milestones both online and offline, investing in local and global expansion and new technology partnerships to deliver the best omnichannel experience for their customers.

Personalisation is one of the brand’s key priorities. As CEO of Alchemie Group, Richard Facionic says, “personalisation, hyper-personalisation, real-time analytics of what the customers are doing. That, to me, is where we’re heading.”

General Pants Co brought on Systema AI in June 2020, with the primary objective to improve onsite conversion rates and increase AOV with both known and unknown shoppers. With Systema in place the company has achieved exactly that, increasing its AOV by 20 per cent and its cart size by 40 per cent during the last 24 months. Naturally, when the opportunity arose to be part of the beta for Systema’s Dynamic EDM integration with Klaviyo, General Pants Co was a perfect fit.

Digital marketing manager at the Alquemie Group Nicolas Fournial is excited to see how Systema can help the team supercharge its email marketing performance.

“At General Pants Co, we exist to help our customers find their personal style. Systema’s suite of personalisation tools makes that search easier, with results tailored to each customer’s preferences and no cookies needed. To bring this level of personalisation from our website to our email campaigns is going to be even more incredible. It’s as easy as copying and pasting some code into a template – we can’t wait to see the uplift in CTR and revenue as we roll this out across upcoming campaigns.”

The Systema Dynamic EDM tool is exclusively available for customers using the Klaviyo marketing automation platform, an industry-first partnership that leverages the power of Systema’s AI personalisation to bring real-time product recommendations to customers.

VP & MD Apac at Klaviyo, Adam Ioakim, said about the partnership: “We are excited to bring our customers a new level of AI personalisation to their email marketing campaigns. With product recommendations that update in real-time and take into account the latest customer behaviour and inventory levels – the Systema integration has the power to transform every retailer’s EDM performance.”

About the author: Claire Jewell is head of marketing at Systema AI.